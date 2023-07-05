MAX Power Launches Lithium Exploration Program in Nunavik, Quebec

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX) (OTC: MAXXF) (FRANKFURT: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) has commenced field exploration targeting lithium-rich pegmatites in Nunavik, Quebec, where the Company to date has assembled a 306 sq. km land package covering the Raglan West and New Leaf districts.



MAX has partnered with GroundTruth Exploration whose logistical expertise, state-of-the-art technology and highly trained crews for Nunavik will heighten discovery possibilities in a vast area that comprises the top third of Quebec.

For the first time, under-explored Nunavik is the focus of an intense multi-company campaign to discover spodumene-bearing lithium deposits in a prospective geological environment outside the large Cape Smith Belt hosting one of the world’s premier nickel mines at Raglan. Historically mapped pegmatites outside this famous nickel belt have never been previously tested for lithium. In addition, the Quebec government database shows that in these massive district-scale areas, Nunavik hosts the highest values and concentrations of lithium and cesium in lake bottom sediments in the entire province.

Exploration Strategy Highlights:

Crews will conduct a first-pass sweep this month of MAX Power’s 184 sq. km Spark Property in the New Leaf Camp in southern Nunavik (refer to Figure 1), followed by a first-pass sweep of MAX’s strategic Raglan West holdings. Both areas feature abundant outcrop;

Phase 1 will include mapping, prospecting and sampling, and will prioritize prospective pegmatite zones for Phase 2 follow-up including drilling this summer;

An historically mapped pegmatite structure at the Spark Property, exposed intermittently for a distance of approximately 3 km and 300 meters in width, is an early focus of attention.



Mr. Peter Lauder, MAX Power Senior Geologist and Exploration Manager, and member of the Order of Quebec Geologists, commented, “We’re incredibly excited about Nunavik’s lithium potential. We have a well-planned program that will cover a lot of ground in just the next few weeks. This is how discoveries are made.”

Mr. Rav Mlait, MAX Power CEO, added: “With Quebec hard rock lithium, Arizona brine/clay lithium, and a technology component focused on disruptive approaches to lithium brine extraction headed by preeminent American research scientists Dr. Brett Helms and Dr. Michael Whitaker at Berkeley, MAX begins the second half of 2023 with some very significant near-term potential catalysts to drive shareholder value.”

Figure 1 – First Vertical Derivative (1VD) and Lithium Lake Bottom Sediments at Spark Property





Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Lauder, P.Geo., Member of the Order of Geologists of Quebec and Senior Geologist and Exploration Manager for MAX Power Mining Corp. Mr. Lauder is the Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

About MAX Power

MAX Power is a dynamic exploration stage resource company targeting domestic lithium resources to advance North America’s renewable energy prospects. MAX has also entered into a cooperative research and development agreement with the University of California Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL) to develop state-of-the-art direct lithium extraction (DLE) technologies for brine resources.

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions

