Highwoods to Release Second Quarter 2023 Results Tuesday, July 25th

Conference Call Wednesday, July 26th, at 11:00 A.M.

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will release its second quarter 2023 results on Tuesday, July 25th, after the market closes.

A conference call will be held the next day, Wednesday, July 26th, at 11:00 A.M. Eastern time.

For US/Canada callers, dial (833) 470-1428. A live, listen-only webcast can be accessed through the Company’s website at www.highwoods.com under the “Investors” section. A replay of the call will also be available on the Company’s website.

About Highwoods
Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.  For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.

Contact:  Brendan Maiorana 
  Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
  brendan.maiorana@highwoods.com
  919-872-4924  
   


                                               
        
                     
        


