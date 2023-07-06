Sequentur Ranked No. 13 in Channel Futures Global 2023 MSP 501 Rankings
Jumping from 48th in the rankings to 13th illustrates the effort, dedication, and commitment of our entire team – delivering on our promise to serve our clients.”CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sequentur LLC, an award-winning IT Managed Service Provider (MSP), announced that it has been named one of the world’s Top 15 MSPs in the 2023 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.
— Roman Gruzdev, CEO of Sequentur
“We’re thrilled to not only be included in this year’s Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings, but to significantly improve our position from last year,” said Roman Gruzdev, CEO of Sequentur. “Jumping from 48th in the rankings to 13th illustrates the effort, dedication, and commitment of our entire team – delivering on our promise to serve our clients.”
The Channel Futures MSP 501 is the largest and most comprehensive survey and ranking of managed service providers worldwide. Its rankings of pure-play managed service providers and IT companies that provide managed services is highly regarded throughout the technology industry.
Now in its 17th year, the Channel Futures MSP 501 has evolved from a ranking of just a select few partners to an insightful, data-driven, and robust report. The 2023 MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by the Channel Futures research and editorial teams. The data collection process for the latest ranking took place online from February 2023 through May 2023.
The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including growth of managed and professional services, recurring revenue, and other factors.
“We are grateful to be recognized alongside our peers and look forward to continuing our climb in the rankings in the coming years,” said Gruzdev.
About Sequentur LLC
Founded in 2007, Sequentur is an IT Managed Service Provider providing robust, reliable, and secure on-premises and remote managed services. The company’s commitment to exemplary service has earned it numerous awards, and Sequentur takes pride in collaborating with clients to create a corporate environment where IT is not just another expense, but an essential tool that empowers them with amplified efficiency, stability, and growth.
