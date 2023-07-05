Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev received Prime Minister of Montenegro

AZERBAIJAN, July 5 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Prime Minister and Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro Dritan Abazović.

Dritan Abazović expressed his gratitude for the invitation to participate in the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau, and congratulated the head of state on Azerbaijan`s successful chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement.

During the conversation, a meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Dritan Abazović held in Davos this year was recalled.

Prime Minister Dritan Abazović noted that Montenegro is interested in developing cooperation with Azerbaijan in energy, tourism, investments and other areas. The mutual support of the two countries within international organizations was also emphasized.

