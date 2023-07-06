Market Analysis: Metal-Organic FrameworksMarket, AtomizingCopperPowder Market, Polymeric Flexible TubingMarket till 2030

Market Analysis: Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) Market, Atomizing Copper Powder Market, Polymeric Flexible TubingMarket forecasted for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) Market is expected to grow from USD 287.30 Million in 2022 to USD 1189.10 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 22.50% during the forecast period.Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) is a rapidly growing market, with a compound annual growth rate projected to reach 30% by 2025. MOFs are porous materials that consist of metal ions linked together by organic ligands, which can be customized to suit specific applications. The versatility and tunability of MOFs make them an attractive material for use in several industries, including gas storage and separation, catalysis, drug delivery, and sensors.One of the major factors driving revenue growth in the MOF market is the increasing investments in research and development activities across the globe. Several governments and private organizations are pouring funds into the development of new MOFs with improved properties and applications.

The most common types of MOFs are:

• zinc-based

• copper-based

• iron-based

• aluminum-based

• magnesium-based

Each of these MOFs has its unique characteristics that make it suitable for specific applications. Zinc-based MOFs, for example, have high porosity and stability, making them ideal for gas storage and separation. Copper-based MOFs are excellent catalysts for chemical reactions, while iron-based MOFs are useful in magnetic applications.

The global Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) market is expected to grow from USD 284 million in 2020 to USD 413 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest share of the MOF market, with a market share of approximately 40% by 2025. North America is expected to hold the second-largest share of the MOF market, with a market share of approximately 28% by 2025. Europe and the Rest of the World are also expected to witness significant growth in the MOF market during the forecast period.

The global metal-organic frameworks (MOF) market is highly competitive and is dominated by a few major players. Some of the key players operating in the market are BASF, MOFapps, Strem Chemicals, MOF Technologies, and Framergy, Inc.

In terms of sales revenue, BASF generated sales of €59.03 billion in 2020, while Strem Chemicals generated sales of $64.3 million in 2019. MOF Technologies and Framergy, Inc. have not disclosed their sales revenue figures publicly.

The Atomizing Copper Powder Market is expected to grow from USD 334.20 Million in 2022 to USD 460.90 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.70% during the forecast periodThe Atomizing Copper Powder market is witnessing significant growth due to its widespread application across various industries, including electronics, automotive, aerospace, and chemical. Additionally, the increasing adoption of technologically advanced products and the growing demand for copper powder in additive manufacturing are boosting the market's revenue growth.The latest trend seen in the Atomizing Copper Powder market is the focus on research and development to enhance the properties of copper powder using various methods like surface area engineering, coating, and microencapsulation. Moreover, manufacturers are inclined towards producing copper powder with a high purity level to meet specific end-user needs, which is further augmenting the demand for atomizing copper powder.

There are two primary types of atomizing copper powder:

• water atomized copper powder

• gas atomized copper powder

Water atomized copper powder is made by spraying high-pressure water on molten copper, creating tiny copper droplets that are then collected and dried. Gas atomized copper powder is made by blowing gas (usually argon) on molten copper, again creating tiny copper droplets that are then collected and dried.

The atomizing copper powder market is expected to witness significant growth in North America due to the increasing demand from industries such as automotive, aerospace, and defense. In the Asia Pacific region, the market is expected to be driven by the growing manufacturing sector in countries like China and India. Europe is also expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand from the electronics and electrical industry. The USA is expected to witness moderate growth owing to the increasing adoption of 3D printing technology in various industries. In China, the market is expected to grow rapidly due to the growing demand for copper powder in industries such as electronics and solar energy.

The Atomizing Copper Powder Market is highly competitive with a range of established and emerging players operating in the market. Key players in the market include Kymera International, Pometon, Fukuda Metal Foil & Powder, Gripm Advanced Materials, Chemet, Pound Met, GGP Metal Powder, SCHLENK, Shanghai CNPC Enterprise, Changsung Corporation, Tongling Guochuan Electronic Material, Anhui Xujing Powder New-material, Mitsui Kinzoku, SMM Group, and SAFINA Materials.

These companies help to grow the atomizing copper powder market by innovating and improving their products and services, expanding their distribution networks, and investing in research and development. Some of the sales revenue figures of these companies include Kymera International ($465 million), Mitsui Kinzoku ($10.6 billion), and SMM Group ($15.7 billion).

The Polymeric Flexible Tubing Market is expected to grow from USD 7.80 Billion in 2022 to USD 9.90 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.50% during the forecast period.The polymeric flexible tubing market has witnessed immense growth in recent years, primarily driven by the rise in demand from various end-use industries. These industries include healthcare, automotive, aerospace, and construction. The benefits of polymeric flexible tubing, such as its low cost, ability to be easily molded into different shapes, and its lightweight nature, have made it a popular choice in many applications.One of the major factors driving revenue growth in the polymeric flexible tubing market is the increasing demand for medical devices. Polymeric flexible tubing is used extensively in medical devices such as catheters, IV sets, and drug delivery systems. The growing aging population, increased incidence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements in medical devices are major contributing factors to the growth of this market.

There are three main types of polymeric flexible tubing, namely:

• thermosetting elastomers

• thermoplastic resins (non-elastomeric)

• thermoplastic elastomers (TPE)

Thermosetting elastomers are cross-linked polymers containing covalent bonds, which provide high tensile strength, elasticity, and excellent resistance to heat, chemicals, and abrasion. Thermoplastic resins are non-crosslinked polymers that have a low melting point and can be re-molded into various shapes and sizes when heated. Thermoplastic elastomers (TPE) also have a low melting point and offer the properties of both thermosetting elastomers and thermoplastic resins

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the Polymeric Flexible Tubing market, accounting for around 35% of the overall revenue share. Europe is expected to be the second-largest market for Polymeric Flexible Tubing, with a market share of around 30%.The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Polymeric Flexible Tubing market due to the increasing demand for consumer electronics, automotive, and medical equipment. The region is expected to hold a market share of around 25% in the overall Polymeric Flexible Tubing market.The Middle East and Africa and Latin America are also expected to witness steady growth in the Polymeric Flexible Tubing market due to the increase in infrastructure development and industrialization in these regions. The market share of these regions is expected to be around 5% each.

The global polymeric flexible tubing market is highly competitive and is primarily dominated by major players such as AGC Chemicals, Arkema, Avon Automotive, BASF Group, Chemtura Corporation, Covestro, Eastman Chemical Company, Lanxess, 3M, Mytex Polymers, and NewAge Industries, among others.

According to recent revenue figures, some of the major players in the polymeric flexible tubing market are:

- BASF Group – $59.9 billion in 2020

- Eastman Chemical Company – $8.5 billion in 2020

- 3M – $32.2 billion in 2020

- Lanxess – $6.6 billion in 2020

