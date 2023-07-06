Market Analysis:Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market, Povidone Market, Modified Bitumen Roofing Market till 2030

Market Analysis:Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market, Povidone (PVP) Market, Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market forecasted for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market is expected to grow from USD 959.80 Million in 2022 to USD 1582.10 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.40% during the forecast period.Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) is a white, odorless, crystalline powder made from natural cellulose. It finds wide-ranging applications in the pharmaceutical, food, personal care, and other industries. The global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) market is flourishing, driven by several factors such as its ease of availability, low cost, and non-toxicity. The market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing demand for processed foods and the expanding pharmaceutical sector.The pharmaceutical industry is the largest consumer of Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC). The product is widely used as a bulking agent, anti-caking agent, and disintegrant. The growth of the pharmaceutical sector in developing countries and the increasing demand for generic drugs are contributing to the growth of the Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) market.

Two types of MCC dominate the market –

• Wood Pulp-Based

• Refined Cotton-Based

Wood pulp-based MCC is produced mainly using softwood or hardwood. In contrast, refined cotton-based MCC utilizes purified cotton linter, which is chemically treated to isolate the cellulose fibers. Both types have their own unique properties, and manufacturers choose either one or both to meet the required specifications of their products.

The overall global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) market is expected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2025. The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share of approximately 40%, followed by North America with a market share of approximately 30%. Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America are expected to hold lesser market shares of approximately 20%, 5%, and 5%, respectively.

Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) is a naturally occurring polymer, widely used in the pharmaceutical industry as a binder, disintegrant, and filler in tablets, capsules, and other drug formulations. The global MCC market is highly competitive, and the major players are FMC, JRS, Mingtai, Asahi Kasei, Accent Microcell, Wei Ming Pharmaceutical, Juku Orchem Private Limited, Sigachi, BLANVER, Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical, Linghu Xinwang Chemical, Shandong Guangda, Huzhou Zhanwang Pharmaceutical, Jining Six Best Excipients, Aoda Pharmaceutical, QuFuShi Medical, Ahua Pharmaceutical, Qufu Tianli, Xinda biotchnology, and Rutocel.

As for some sales revenue figures, FMC reported sales revenue of $3.5 billion in 2020. JRS reported sales revenue of €382 million ($448.5 million) in 2020. Mingtai reported sales revenue of CNY 4,070 million ($631.4 million) in 2020. Asahi Kasei reported sales revenue of JPY 1,987.5 billion ($18.9 billion) in 2020. Accent Microcell reported sales revenue of INR 105.9 million ($1.41 million) in 2020. Wei Ming Pharmaceutical reported sales revenue of CNY 1,698.2 million ($262.9 million) in 2020.

The Povidone (PVP) Market is expected to grow from USD 908.90 Million in 2022 to USD 1087.80 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.60% during the forecast period.Povidone (PVP) is a water-soluble polymer widely used in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food, and others. The Povidone (PVP) target market is expanding rapidly primarily due to its excellent binding, dispersing, and stabilizing properties. The growing application of Povidone (PVP) as an excipient in pharmaceuticals for the formulation of tablets, capsules, and injections has been the major driving factor for revenue growth in the Povidone (PVP) market.Further, the increasing demand for Povidone (PVP) as a binder in the cosmetics industry due to its ability to provide a silky, smooth, and non-sticky feel to personal care products is augmenting its market growth. Additionally, the food industry is also contributing to the Povidone (PVP) market due to its widespread use as a food stabilizer, thickener, and emulsifier.

There are several types of Povidone (PVP), such as:

• K-15

• K-30

• K-60

• K-90

• K-120

The different types of Povidone (PVP) vary in their molecular weight, which is indicated by the number after the letter K. The higher the number, the higher the molecular weight, and the thicker the consistency of the solution. This property allows Povidone (PVP) to be used as a thickening or binding agent in various products, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food and beverage industries. K-90 and K-120 are commonly used for drug formulations and tablets because they offer excellent binding properties and controlled release of the active ingredients.

In terms of market share, the Povidone (PVP) market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to account for the largest share, followed by North America and Europe. The market share percentage valuation for Povidone (PVP) in the Asia Pacific region is projected to be around 40-45%, while North America and Europe are expected to account for approximately 25-30% and 20-25% respectively. The remaining market share is expected to be held by other regions such as Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The global Povidone (PVP) market is highly competitive with the presence of many players who offer a diversified range of products. The major companies operating in this market are Ashland, BASF, Boai Nky Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai Yuking Water Soluble Material, Zhangzhou Huafu Chemical, Huangshan Bonsun Pharmaceuticals, DKS, NIPPON SHOKUBAI, JH Nanhang Life Sciences, and Jiaozuo Zhongwei Special Products Pharmaceutical.Ashland offers a wide range of PVP products from different grades such as USP/NF, BVH, and K grades that are widely used in the pharmaceutical, personal care, and food industries. BASF provides a wide range of PVP grades, including USP, NF, and Ph.Eur., which are used in various applications such as drug delivery and hair styling. Boai Nky Pharmaceuticals specializes in the production of PVP, PVA, and PEG, which are used in the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and food industries.

The companies mentioned above are contributing to the growth of the Povidone (PVP) market by constantly innovating their product lines and expanding their geographical reach. Ashland, BASF, and NIPPON SHOKUBAI have reported sales revenue figures of $2.33 billion, $18.94 billion, and $2.9 billion, respectively, for the year 2020.

The Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market is expected to grow from USD 8.90 Billion in 2022 to USD 12.80 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period.Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing is a popular roofing material made up of asphalt and rubber modifiers. It has gained widespread popularity due to its durability, versatility, and ease of installation. The target market for Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing includes residential, commercial, and industrial buildings that require a reliable and long-lasting roofing system.The major factors driving revenue growth of the Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing market include the increasing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable roofing systems, the growing construction industry, and the need for a cost-effective roofing solution. The high-quality and performance of Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing make it an ideal choice for buildings located in areas susceptible to extreme weather conditions. The low maintenance and repair cost of Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing also contribute to its growing popularity.

The modified bitumen (MB) roofing market is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period across various regions. North America is one of the major markets for MB roofing, owing to the increasing demand for energy-efficient roofing materials. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest rate due to the rise in industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure activities in emerging economies like China and India. Europe is expected to witness steady growth due to the increasing adoption of energy-efficient roofing solutions. In the USA, the MB roofing market is driven by the growing construction industry and strict regulations related to energy efficiency in buildings and homes. China is also expected to witness substantial growth due to the government's focus on sustainable construction practices.

Modified Bitumen (MB) Roofing Market is highly competitive with numerous companies operating worldwide. Some of the prominent players in this market are Soprema Group, Oriental Yuhong, GAF, Sika, Hongyuan Waterproof, TehnoNICOL, CKS, Yuanda Hongyu, ARDEX Group, Tamko, Henkel Polybit, Polyglass, IKO Industries, Imperbit Membrane, Fosroc, EDIL Roofing Products, SKSHU, General Membrane, ChovA, Vetroasfalto, Bauder, and Protecto Wrap. These players offer a wide range of products and services related to modified bitumen roofing, catering to different customer requirements and specifications.

Some of the top revenue-generating companies in this market are:

- Soprema Group – over $3 billion in revenue

- GAF – over $2.5 billion in revenue

- Sika – over $8 billion in revenue

