Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee, June 13-14, 2023

July 05, 2023

For release at 2:00 p.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday released the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting that was held on June 13â€“14, 2023.

The minutes for each regularly scheduled meeting of the Committee are generally published three weeks after the day of the policy decision. The descriptions of economic and financial conditions contained in these minutes are based solely on the information that was available to the Committee at the time of the meeting.

Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee
June 13-14, 2023: HTML | PDF

