Total Point Urgent Care is proud to announce their Annual Sports Physical program
Just in time for the new school year, Total Point Urgent Care begins physicals for children and young sports stars.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Total Point Urgent Care locations across the North Texas area are opening their doors to perform physicals for students of all ages to prepare them for the coming year’s after-school sports programs.
Total Point’s comprehensive physical examination includes checks for your child’s:
• pulse, blood pressure, and heart rate
• vision
• circulatory system
• ears, nose, and throat irritation
• joint and overall flexibility
• reflex testing for joints
• strength and posture
All to ensure the safety and preparedness of your child for a year of playing their best and having fun.
Additionally, Total Point also offers physicals for adults, including blood work, basic health and wellness, and BMI calculations and weight loss recommendations.
“At Total Point Urgent Care and Emergency Rooms, we care about the next generation, both as athletes and more importantly, as our community’s children,” said Total Point CEO Cory Countryman. “To that end, we’re always working to ensure that everyone’s kids are safe, happy and healthy. We’re so proud to announce these new sports physical examination programs as just the first of our new line of specialty care at an affordable cost.”
With ten urgent care locations in the North Texas area, Total Point offers preventative and non-emergency care simply around the corner. The addition of 10 emergency center locations also offers affordable emergency medicine and care solutions between Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston with the Total Point promise of affordable prices and winning care.
Total Point has also recently begun a membership program to help alleviate costs for anyone in need of health care services. If your child is interested in sports this year, be sure to speak with your local Total Point Urgent Care location about scheduling your appointment today.
About Total Point Urgent Care:
Total Point Urgent Care is a leading healthcare provider located in North Texas, committed to delivering high-quality and accessible medical services to individuals and families. With a dedicated team of experienced healthcare professionals, Total Point Urgent Care offers comprehensive urgent care services, occupational health services, vaccinations, and annual checkups to support the community's health and well-being. For more information, please visit www.totalpointcare.com.
