ChargePoint Joins Raiven Marketplace
EINPresswire.com/ -- Raiven is excited to introduce the ChargePoint line of cutting-edge EV charging products to our marketplace. We have partnered with leading electrical distributor, Graybar, to offer an exclusive rate to our Raiven members.
CHARGEPOINT: PIONEERS IN WIDESPREAD EV CHARGING ACCESS
Since 2007, ChargePoint has had one goal: to make EV charging accessible and affordable. Through their commercial charging network, they have successfully administered over 172 million individual charges to customers around the world, a landmark achievement in creating a sustainable EV charging network.
And with the introduction of their flagship residential model, the Home Flex 240, ChargePoint is looking to continue to execute their mission and bring high quality, efficient EV chargers to homes across the nation.
CHARGEPOINT HOMEFLEX 240: THE BENCHMARK IN RESIDENTIAL EV CHARGING
The Home Flex 240 is a level 2 EV charger with some of the highest residential charging amperage outputs on the market, making it one of the fastest home chargers available. Additionally, at the time of installation, the charger can be set to charge at either 16 amps, 24 amps, 32 amps, 40 amps, 48 amps, or 50 amps, making it a flexible option that is able to adapt to a customer’s electrical panel capacity.
The Home Flex also syncs seamlessly with ChargePoint’s acclaimed mobile app. Here, users can monitor their charger including being able to track their car’s current battery level, schedule a charging window to help save time and money, and even connect to current smart home systems, such as Amazon Alexa and Google Home.
The Home Flex can be both plugged in using a standard NEMA 14-50 plug to access a maximum charging speed of 40 amps or hardwired to access the maximum 50 amps of charging output. The Home Flex also features a durable, weatherproof housing allowing it to withstand outdoor elements.
GRAYBAR AND RAIVEN: THE LOWEST PRICES ON CHARGEPOINT CHARGERS
Through their partnership with Graybar, Raiven, a leading purchasing and procurement platform, is proud to offer its members exclusive pricing on the Home Flex model. Raiven members will have the opportunity to access competitive discounts on the Home Flex, further helping ChargePoint achieve their goal of making EV charging accessible and affordable.
“We are excited and proud to offer ChargePoint’s exceptional products to our members,” says Raiven CEO Brett Knox, “this will help us ensure that we continue to offer cutting edge and innovative products to our members at the lowest prices.”
ABOUT RAIVEN
Raiven is a leading purchasing, procurement, and supply chain management platform enabling contractors and facility managers to digitally transform their procurement process and obtain significant discounts on their most commonly purchased items. Raiven's cloud-based procurement platform helps businesses purchase smarter and more efficiently through patent-pending AI algorithms that find in-stock products at the lowest prices. Learn more about Raiven at www.raiven.com and on LinkedIn or Facebook.
ABOUT CHARGEPOINT
ChargePoint is a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network and charging solutions provider, with a vision to make it easy for people and businesses to transition to electric transportation. With more than a decade of expertise in EV charging infrastructure, ChargePoint offers a comprehensive range of charging solutions for residential, commercial, and fleet applications. ChargePoint's intelligent charging network and user-friendly features make EV charging convenient, reliable, and accessible to everyone.
