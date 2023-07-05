Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Assistant Secretary Julia Glanz Named One of Maryland’s “Leading Women Under 40”

The Maryland Daily Record announced 45 honorees for 2023

NEW CARROLLTON, MD (July 5, 2023) – Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Assistant Secretary of Strategic Initiatives Julia Glanz has been named one of Maryland’s “Leading Women Under 40” by the Maryland Daily Record. The publication’s annual awards celebrate professional women who are 40 years old or younger and recognize the tremendous accomplishments they have made so far in their careers. Nominees are judged on professional experience, community involvement, and their commitment to inspiring change and selected by a judging panel made up of prior Leading Women honorees and a representative from The Daily Record. Assistant Secretary Glanz was one of 45 women receiving the honor in 2023.

“I am proud to be recognized as one of Maryland’s young, female leaders and to be a part of such a distinguished group of fellow honorees,” said Assistant Secretary Glanz. “I have always tried to lead with my conscience, to use my voice to speak up for what is right, and to create safe and accepting spaces for all. I’m excited to continue my leadership journey as I work to improve our state’s communities and expand affordable housing opportunities.”

As the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s Assistant Secretary for Strategic Initiatives, Glanz is responsible for shaping new initiatives to achieve the policy objectives of Governor Wes Moore’s administration and the operational goals of department Secretary Jake Day. Prior to joining the department Glanz served as the City Administrator for the City of Salisbury, managing day-to-day operations across all the city’s departments. She also served as Acting Mayor and led Salisbury forward through challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, including coordinating communication and collaboration between numerous and diverse local government agencies. This led to the creation of the Lower Shore Vulnerable Populations Task Force, a truly inclusive group that, while originally focused on pandemic response, continues to meet to address ongoing community challenges in a holistic, “big picture” fashion.

“I’ve had the privilege and pleasure to work with Julia for nearly a decade, and I have a deep appreciation for the dedication, compassion and inclusivity that informs her leadership,” said Secretary Day. “When rounding out the department’s leadership team, I knew her experience and insight would be invaluable to the agency and impactful for our constituents.”

The Daily Record will host Assistant Secretary Glanz and her fellow 2023 honorees later this summer at an awards celebration at the Baltimore Museum of Art. For a full list of 2023’s “Leading Women Under 40” and more information about the annual awards, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/event/leading-women/.

