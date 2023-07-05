MARYJO CLARK, MS Ed.: GOODBYE TO CONFLICT AND HELLO TO HARMONY
Maryjo Clark pens a book for parents and educators who want to help their children build strong relationships, communicate clearly, and achieve their goals.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In “Teacher Teacher: Problem Solving Without Bullying,” readers will follow two best friends as they navigate through various conflicts and learn how to express their feelings and work through problems in a constructive way. Through the guidance of the author, Maryjo Clark, readers will be introduced to practical problem-solving sentences and techniques that can be applied to real-life situations.
With her relatable scenarios and lovable characters, Maryjo Clark draws on her expertise to teach readers how to communicate, listen actively, and find mutually beneficial solutions to conflicts. From playground disagreements to sibling rivalries, “Teacher Teacher: Problem Solving Without Bullying” has everyone's back! Everyone will see firsthand the transformative power of clear communication and the positive impact it can have on their relationships and lives.
But that is not all! This book will also promote empathy, kindness, and understanding among youngsters. Children will learn the importance of respecting others' feelings, viewpoints and how to find solutions that benefit everyone involved. They'll be inspired to communicate effectively and build stronger, more positive relationships with their peers, family, and teachers. These teachings are based on the theories of Dr. Carl Rogers.
Grab a copy of “Teacher Teacher: Problem Solving Without Bullying” on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other digital bookstores around the globe.
Let the fun and learning begin! Be proud to watch the future of tomorrow grow into confident and compassionate individuals.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
