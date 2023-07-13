EXPLORE THE BENEFITS OF EFFECTIVE COMMUNICATION AND PROBLEM SOLVING WITH MARYJO CLARK’S INSIGHTFUL NEW BOOK
MaryJo Clark focuses on the power of understanding each other to solve problems in her book Teacher Teacher: Problem Solving Without BullyingTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In these modern times, when and where everything is fast-paced, we need to listen to one another for clearer communication. This book teaches the one sentence to reach that goal. Nowadays, there seems to be less understanding and more reacting, which MaryJo Clark, writes about in her book Teacher Teacher: Problem Solving Without Bullying.
Filled with warm and colorful illustrations, Teacher Teacher: Problem Solving Without Bullying contains simple and understandable sentences for different situations that people who aim to understand each other may find useful. It emphasizes the power of effective communication in solving difficulties and mix-ups by hearing everyone involved out instead of just blaming each other.
Lanita T. Taylor from Bronx, New York says, “Communication is best introduced at an early age. There should be more books like this that promote the importance of this life skill.”
Relevant, versatile, and timeless, Teacher Teacher: Problem Solving Without Bullying continues to teach, both children and adults, the right to be heard without having to worry about unnecessary consequences.
MaryJo Clark has always had a lifelong interest in children’s behavior. This led her to become a teacher, where she started teaching elementary. She then taught elementary, middle school and high school students the problem-solving sentences that her book, Teacher Teacher: Problem Solving Without Bullying, entails. To highlight how impactful her teaching is, her students expressed appreciation towards her efforts in making the world a kinder place for everyone. These teachings are based on the theories of Dr. Carl Rogers.
Hear someone out today and help make the world a better place by having and sharing a copy of the book with friends, family, and even strangers.
Grab a copy of “Teacher Teacher: Problem Solving Without Bullying” on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other digital bookstores around the globe.
