Canon U.S.A., Inc. Announces New Executive Appointments

/EIN News/ -- MELVILLE, NY, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to announce executive appointments and promotions that took effect July 1.  These new appointments fortify Canon’s commitment to elevating its employees and placing them in positions to succeed.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. Executive Appointments for July 1, 2023 include:

  • Brian Mahar -- promoted to senior vice president and general manager, Imaging Technologies & Communications Group.  He has now been appointed to the executive leadership team, and will also serve as chairman of Canon Information Technology Services.    
  • Peter Kowalczuk -- appointed as chairman and CEO, Canon Business Process Services, in conjunction with his current position as president, Canon Solutions America.
  • Mark Walker -- promoted to president, Canon Business Process Services.
  • Steven Himelstein -- promoted to senior vice president, legal administration.
  • John Zaharias -- promoted to vice president, Canon Solutions America.

Effective July 1, Joseph Marciano retired as president and CEO, Canon Business Process Services, and Tony Kano retired as executive vice president and general manager, Imaging Technologies & Communications Group. 

For more information about Canon U.S.A., visit www.usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.3 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2022 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 37 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies in 2022. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.


Logan Crawford
Canon U.S.A., Inc.
516-310-2001
lcrawford@cusa.canon.com

