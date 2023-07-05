Canon U.S.A., Inc. Announces New Executive Appointments

/EIN News/ -- MELVILLE, NY, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to announce executive appointments and promotions that took effect July 1. These new appointments fortify Canon’s commitment to elevating its employees and placing them in positions to succeed.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. Executive Appointments for July 1, 2023 include:

Brian Mahar -- promoted to senior vice president and general manager, Imaging Technologies & Communications Group. He has now been appointed to the executive leadership team, and will also serve as chairman of Canon Information Technology Services.

Peter Kowalczuk -- appointed as chairman and CEO, Canon Business Process Services, in conjunction with his current position as president, Canon Solutions America.

Mark Walker -- promoted to president, Canon Business Process Services.

Steven Himelstein -- promoted to senior vice president, legal administration.

John Zaharias -- promoted to vice president, Canon Solutions America.

Effective July 1, Joseph Marciano retired as president and CEO, Canon Business Process Services, and Tony Kano retired as executive vice president and general manager, Imaging Technologies & Communications Group.

