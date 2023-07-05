Glycerol Market size to hit USD 5.1 Billion globally by 2031 | Emery Oleochemicals, Kao Corporation

Glycerol Market Forecast

Glycerol Market Forecast

The global glycerol market is projected to reach $5.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% from 2022 to 2031

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global glycerol industry was estimated at $4.3 billion in 2021, and is expected to hit $5.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 1.7% from 2022 to 2031. Key players in the industry includes IOI Oleochemical, Emery Oleochemicals, Kao Corporation, KLK OLEO, Oleon NV, Procter & Gamble Chemicals, Wilmar International Ltd., Musim Mas Group, Ecogreen Oleochemicals, Croda International

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, 'Glycerol Market by Source (Biodiesel, Fatty Alcohol, Fatty Acid, and Others), Product (Refined Glycerin and Crude Glycerin), and End-use Industry (Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increased adoption of natural products and rise in biodiesel production to boost the glycerol supply and demand chain drive the growth of the global glycerol market. On the other hand, fluctuating prices of raw materials impede the growth to some extent. However, surge in demand from emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Get Inside Scoop of the report, request for sample @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16807

Covid-19 scenario-

Rise in awareness about personal hygiene and surge in demand for hand sanitizers during the pandemic led to increased demand for glycerol, thus driving the growth of the global glycerol market.

This trend is most likely to continue even after the pandemic is over.

The biodiesel segment to retain the lion's share-

By source, the biodiesel segment held the major share in 2020, garnering around three-fifths of the global glycerol market. The same segment is also projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 2.0% throughout the forecast period. Increased demand for biofuels and the fact that glycerol is a key by-product in the manufacturing process of biodiesel drive the segment growth.

Enquire for customization in Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/16807

The refined glycerol segment to dominate by 2030-

By product, the refined glycerol segment contributed to the lion's share in 2020, holding more than three-fourths of the global glycerol market. The same segment is also anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 1.8% from 2021 to 2030. Increased demand for refined glycerol from end-use industries such as pharmaceutical, personal care, and food & beverages propels the segment growth.

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, held the major share in 2020-

By region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, dominated in 2020, garnering around half of the global glycerol market. The same region is also expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 1.9% throughout the forecast period, due to the increased demand from the pharmaceutical and personal care industries. Moreover, the region has a large consumer base for the food industry.

Buy This Complete Business Report:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/glycerol-market/purchase-options

More Related Reports:

Glycerol diacetate Market

world oxo alcohol market

Natural Fatty Alcohols Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/natural-fatty-alcohols-market

Alcohol Enzymes Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/alcohol-enzyme-market-A07963

Diacetone Alcohol Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/diacetone-alcohol-market-A13825

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here

You just read:

Glycerol Market size to hit USD 5.1 Billion globally by 2031 | Emery Oleochemicals, Kao Corporation

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
SCADA Market Expected to Reach USD 26.6 Billion by 2032 | Top Players Such as - ABB, Alstom SA and Hitachi
Text Analytics Market Size Reach to USD 29.42 Billion by 2030 | Top Players such as-Micro Focus, Open Text & Clarabridge
UV Curable Ink Market is Projected to Reach USD 12.4 billion, at a 10.8% CAGR by 2031
View All Stories From This Author