Boost Accuracy and Repeatability with the New GARDCO Precision Gel Timers
CE compliant ● Universal power supply ● Affordable price
Our new line of Gel Timers are a great value for global markets, with next level precision and accuracy, intuitive interface, CE compliance, and universal power supply all at an affordable price.”COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul N. Gardner (Gardco) USA – worldwide distributors, producers, and designers of quality physical and inspection instruments for the paint, coatings, and related industries introduces their brand-new line of precision Gel Timers.
— James Fusco, Product Manager , Paul N. Gardner Company - GARDCO
Boost your accuracy and repeatability with the new CE certified Gardner Gel Timers specifically engineered to determine the gel time of various materials such as resinous plastics, epoxy resins, adhesives, drying oils, FRP, two component elastomers and paints. These gel timers are straightforward, easy to operate and constructed to deliver exceptional accuracy for gelation tests at room or elevated temperatures.
Designed, engineered, and manufactured by GARDCO, the new gel timers feature an improved interface, digital readout and a wide temperature control that delivers unparalleled accuracy and reliability. The new line offers two models, the Gardner GT (Standard) and GT-H (Heated) models. They are both CE compliant and come fully equipped with a universal power supply, ten wire stirrers and ten cups.
The Gardner GT – Standard Model Gel Timer is a simple device designed to determine gelation time for samples at ambient temperature. It delivers accurate and repeatable measurements of gel time applications for samples that are measured at ambient temperature.
The Gardner GT-H – Hot Pot (Heated) Model Gel Timer delivers accurate and repeatable measurement of gelation time, it can be used for ambient temperature applications along with the added feature of a precision heating element that enables the user to accurately control temperature of a sample, the GT-H has a heating range from 125°F to 425°F (51°C to 218°C).
The Gardner Gel Timers are designed to be simple to operate, withstand rigorous use and meet global requirements all at an affordable price. No frills, no cleanup, no tools required! With the advanced technology of the Gardner Series Gel Timers, this complete offering is perfect to measure gel time easily, simply and takes gel testing to the next level.
For more information on Gel Timers see Gel Timers | Products | PNG Gardco
