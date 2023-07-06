Market study(2030): DecamethylcyclopentasiloxaneMarket,PalmKernelFattyAcidDistillateMarket,HoseMandrelReleaseAgentMarket

Market Analysis: Decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (D5) Market, Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Market, Hose Mandrel Release AgentMarket for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (D5) Market is expected to grow from USD 96.00 Million in 2022 to USD 83.00 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of -2.05% during the forecast period.The Decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (D5) target market is primarily segmented by end-user industries such as personal care, pharmaceuticals, industrial, and automotive. The personal care industry dominates the market due to the extensive use of D5 in cosmetics and skincare products. Furthermore, increased demand for anti-aging, hair care, and color cosmetic products is expected to drive the market's revenue growth.The major factors driving the revenue growth of the Decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (D5) market include the growing demand for personal care products, increasing awareness regarding skincare, and the expanding pharmaceutical industry. Additionally, the shift towards eco-friendly and sustainable products is expected to drive the demand for D5 alternatives, eventually facilitating market growth.

D5 can be categorized into two types:

• Above 99%

• Below 99%.

Above 99% refers to the purity of D5, meaning that it contains a concentration of D5 greater than or equal to 99%. On the other hand, below 99% refers to the impurities present in the D5, usually in the form of cyclic silicones with lower molecular weight.



The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the Decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (D5) market, with a market share of around 45% by 2023. The rapid growth of the cosmetics and personal care industry in countries like China, Japan, and India, is driving the demand for D5 in this region.North America and Europe are also significant markets for D5, with a market share of around 30% and 20% respectively, owing to the high demand for silicone-based products in industries like healthcare, electronics, and automotive.The Middle East and Africa and Latin America regions are also expected to witness growth in demand for D5 over the next few years, primarily due to the expanding personal care industry.

Decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (D5) Market is highly competitive with a few major players dominating the market. The key players operating in this market include Dow, Momentive, Bluestar, Wacker-Chemie, KCC Corporation, Wynca, Shin-Etsu, Zhejiang Hengyecheng, Dongyue Group, Hoshine, Wuhan Jiehong, Iota Silicone Oil, and DX Chemical.

Dow is a leading player in the Decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (D5) market, generating a revenue of $62.48 billion in 2020. Momentive and Wacker-Chemie are other major players in this market, with a revenue of $2.74 billion and $6.63 billion, respectively.

The Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Market is expected to grow from USD 382.30 Million in 2022 to USD 496.10 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.79% during the forecast period.The market for Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period. PKFAD is a by-product of the palm oil industry and is primarily used in the production of animal feed. The target market for PKFAD includes animal feed manufacturers, biodiesel producers, and oleochemical manufacturers.

The major factor driving revenue growth in the PKFAD market is the increasing demand for animal feed, particularly in Asia and Europe. The rising demand for meat and dairy products has led to an increase in livestock production, which in turn has increased demand for animal feed. PKFAD is considered a cost-effective alternative to other animal feed ingredients, which has further fueled demand.

Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) is a by-product of the palm kernel oil extraction process with a high content of free fatty acids. Two types of PKFAD are commonly available:

• TFM 95% min

• TFM 97% min

TFM stands for Total Fatty Matter, and it indicates the percentage of fatty acids present in the PKFAD. TFM 95% min PKFAD has a total fatty matter content of 95% or higher, while TFM 97% min PKFAD has a total fatty matter content of 97% or higher. The higher the TFM, the higher the quality of the PKFAD.

The global palm kernel fatty acid distillate (PKFAD) market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, with North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, USA and China leading the way. North America and Europe are projected to witness steady growth, driven by rising demand for renewable energy sources and increasing use of PKFAD in the production of biodiesel and other renewable fuels. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific and the USA are expected to see strong growth due to the increasing demand for food products and processed foods. China, on the other hand, is expected to emerge as a major market for PKFAD due to shift in focus to reduce import dependency and increasing domestic production of biodiesel and animal feed.

Palm kernel fatty acid distillate (PKFAD) market is a rapidly growing market, with companies such as FGV Holdings, Wilmar International, Sime Darby Plantation, RGE Group, Golden Agri Resources, Musim Mas, Astra Agro Lestari, Genting Plantations, First Resources, KLK OLEO, Future Prelude, Permata Hijau Group, Soon Soon Oilmills Sdn Bhd, Cargill, and Mewah Group leading the way. These companies are involved in processing and refining PKFAD into various products that are used in a variety of industries.

Some of the sales revenue figures of the above-listed companies are as follows:

- Wilmar International - USD 44.16 billion

- Sime Darby Plantation - USD 2.70 billion

- Golden Agri Resources - USD 4.36 billion

- Astra Agro Lestari - USD 1.44 billion

- Genting Plantations - USD 305.2 million.

The Hose Mandrel Release Agent Market is expected to grow from USD 66.00 Million in 2022 to USD 81.00 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.96% during the forecast period.The Hose Mandrel Release Agent market is projected to experience significant growth in the near future. The target market for this product includes manufacturers of hoses, particularly those used in the automotive and aerospace industries. These industries are expected to maintain high demand for hoses in the coming years, which will drive the growth of the Hose Mandrel Release Agent market.

One of the major factors driving revenue growth in this market is the increasing demand for high-quality hoses that can handle extreme conditions. As a result, manufacturers are seeking efficient and effective ways to produce better quality hoses. The use of Hose Mandrel Release Agent is becoming increasingly popular as it helps in reducing the amount of time, cost, and resources required to produce high-quality hoses.

Two types of Hose Mandrel Release Agents are available in the market such as:

• Solvent-based Mandrel Release Agent

• Water-based Mandrel Release Agent

Solvent-based agents have a high concentration of solvents, while Water-based agents are made using water as a primary ingredient. Solvent-based agents are more efficient than water-based agents, as they can create a uniform film that smoothly separates mandrels from hoses, and leave a glossy finish. Water-based release agents are environmentally friendly and have low VOC, making them suitable for manufacturers looking for sustainable practices.

The Hose Mandrel Release Agent market is expected to grow in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the USA, and China due to increasing demand for high-quality hoses in various industries such as automotive, construction, and aerospace. North America and Europe are expected to hold a significant share in the market due to the presence of established automotive and aerospace industries. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate owing to the increasing demand for hoses in construction and agriculture sectors in countries such as India and China. In addition, the USA is expected to witness substantial growth due to the presence of a well-established construction industry.

The global hose mandrel release agent market is highly competitive, with several established market players and new entrants constantly striving to expand their presence. The key players in the hose mandrel release agent market are Chem-Trend, Struktol, McGee Industries, WN SHAW, Evonik Industries, Lion Specialty Chemicals, Lotréc AB, Münch Chemie, Maverix Solutions, Shanghai HD Chemical, Dongguan Antai Fine Chemical, Caldic, and APV Engineered Coatings.

In terms of sales revenue, Chem-Trend reported sales of $319.1 million in 2019, while Evonik Industries reported sales of €13.1 billion in the same year. Similarly, Münch Chemie reported sales of €242 million in 2019. These companies, among others, are expected to drive the growth of the hose mandrel release agent market with their innovative products and solutions.



