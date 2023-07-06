Studyof2Chloro4FluorobenzaldehydeMarket,PETGforMedicalPharmaceuticalRigidPackgingMarket,2Chloro4FluorobenzonitrilMarket

Market Analysis: 2-Chloro-4-FluorobenzaldehydeMarket, PETGforMedical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Market 2-Chloro-4-Fluorobenzonitrile Market till 2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2-Chloro-4-Fluorobenzaldehyde Market is expected to grow from USD 1.60 Million in 2022 to USD 1.86 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.18% during the forecast period.The global market for 2-Chloro-4-Fluorobenzaldehyde is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The compound is used as a key intermediate in the manufacturing of agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, dyes and pigments, and other specialty chemicals. The rising demand for these products is expected to drive the demand for 2-Chloro-4-Fluorobenzaldehyde, consequently driving revenue growth of the market.The agriculture industry, which is a major end-user of agrochemicals, is expected to drive the demand for the compound. As the global population continues to grow, there is increasing pressure on agricultural productivity to meet growing food demand. This has led to the adoption of high-yield farming practices, which require the use of agrochemicals.

It is available in two different types:

• 0.98

• 0.99

The difference between these two types is in their purity levels, with 0.99 being a higher purity level than 0.98. The higher the purity level, the better the performance of the chemical in various applications. Therefore, choosing the right type of 2-Chloro-4-Fluorobenzaldehyde is crucial for achieving optimal results.



2-Chloro-4-Fluorobenzaldehyde has numerous applications in various industries. As a pharmaceutical intermediate, it is used to synthesize drugs such as lansoprazole, a proton pump inhibitor used to treat acid reflux and stomach ulcers. In organic synthesis, it acts as a key starting material for the preparation of complex molecules. Additionally, it is used as a flavoring agent in the food industry, and as an intermediate in the production of herbicides

The 2-Chloro-4-Fluorobenzaldehyde market is expected to be dominated by the Asia Pacific region, particularly China and India. These countries have a large chemical manufacturing industry and thus provide a favorable environment for the growth of the market. The market share percentage valuation for this region is expected to be around 40%.North America and Europe are also expected to hold a significant market share of around 25% each. These regions have a well-established pharmaceutical and chemical industry, which is expected to drive the demand for 2-Chloro-4-Fluorobenzaldehyde.The rest of the world, including Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, is expected to have a smaller market share of around 10%.

The 2-Chloro-4-Fluorobenzaldehyde Market is highly competitive with several companies operating in the space. The major players in the market include Allfluoro Pharmaceutical, Vortex, Tsealine Pharmatech, Aromsyn, Oceanic Pharmachem Pvt Ltd, Lianshui Huaibang Chemical, and Wychem Ltd.

In terms of revenue, Allfluoro Pharmaceutical reported sales revenue of $25 million in 2020, while Vortex reported sales revenue of $100 million in the same year. Tsealine Pharmatech reported sales revenue of $50 million in 2020.

The PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Market is expected to grow from USD 187.50 Million in 2022 to USD 301.10 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.00% during the forecast period.PETG (Polyethylene terephthalate glycol) is a thermoplastic polymer that is widely used in the medical and pharmaceutical industry. PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging is extensively used for the packaging of medical devices, pharmaceutical products, and other medical items.

The PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging market is growing at a steady rate owing to its high barrier properties, durability, chemical resistance, and cost-effectiveness. Additionally, its excellent manufacturing properties allow for customized packaging designs and shapes, making it ideal for various medical and pharmaceutical applications.

PETG is used in various forms such as:

• Extruded

• Injection molding

• Blow Molding

The extruded grade PETG is used in sheet form, whereas injection molding grade PETG is used to create small and intricate parts for the packaging of medicines. Blow molding grade PETG is used to create bottles, containers, and other similar shapes.

PETG (Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol) is a material that offers excellent clarity, toughness, and impact resistance, making it an ideal choice for medical and pharmaceutical rigid packaging. It is commonly used for packaging medical devices, such as syringes, surgical instruments, and diagnostic equipment, as well as for pharmaceutical packaging, such as blister packs and bottles for tablets and capsules. Other uses for PETG in medical and pharmaceutical packaging include vials, ampoules, and IV bags.



In terms of market share percentage valuation, North America is expected to hold a value of around 35%-40% in the global PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging market. While Europe is expected to hold a share of around 30%-35%, followed by Asia-Pacific with a share of around 20%-25%. The rest of the world is expected to hold the remaining share of the market.

Eastman, a US-based company, offers Tritan copolyester, a brand of PETG for medical and pharmaceutical packaging solutions. SK Chemical, a subsidiary of SK Group, produces Skygreen PETG resin for use in the medical and pharmaceutical packaging industry. Selenis, a global supplier of PET, produces Ixef PARA, a high-performance plastic used in the medical and pharmaceutical packaging market. Jiangsu Jinghong and Liaoyang Petrochemical, both Chinese companies, offer PETG resin products for medical and pharmaceutical packaging applications.

Eastman reported sales revenue of $9.4 billion in 2020. SK Chemical reported sales revenue of $3.8 billion in 2020, while Selenis reported sales revenue of $2.5 billion in 2019. Jiangsu Jinghong's sales revenue was not available, but the company has been expanding its production capacity for PETG resin. Liaoyang Petrochemical reported sales revenue of $951 million in 2019.

The 2-Chloro-4-Fluorobenzonitrile Market is expected to grow from USD 2.00 Million in 2022 to USD 2.70 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.40% during the forecast period.

The 2-Chloro-4-Fluorobenzonitrile (2-CFBN) market is expected to experience steady growth over the next few years. This chemical compound is widely used in the production of pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and dyes. The major factors driving revenue growth in the 2-CFBN market include increasing demand for high-performance chemicals, growth in the pharmaceutical industry, and increasing demand for agrochemicals.In recent years, the 2-CFBN market has seen some key trends emerge, such as a rise in the number of mergers and acquisitions, advancements in technology, and a focus on sustainable production practices.

There are two types of 2-Chloro-4-Fluorobenzonitrile available in the market, namely:

• 0.98

• 0.99

The main difference between these two types is the level of purity. 0.99 type has a higher level of purity compared to 0.98 type.

2-Chloro-4-Fluorobenzonitrile is an important chemical compound which finds its application in various fields. It is widely used as a reagent in organic synthesis to prepare intermediates for pharmaceuticals. It is also used as a liquid crystal material in the display industry. Furthermore, it finds its application in the production of electroactive polymers and dyes. Its ability to undergo substitution reactions and form various other compounds gives it a versatile nature, making it useful in many other areas as well.

Based on market research reports, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the 2-Chloro-4-Fluorobenzonitrile market due to the growing demand for agrochemicals and pharmaceuticals in the region. The market share percent valuation for the region is expected to be around 40% by the end of 2025.North America and Europe are also expected to hold significant market shares due to the presence of major pharmaceutical and agrochemical companies in the regions. The market share percent valuation for these regions is expected to be around 25% and 20%, respectively.Other regions, such as Latin America and the Middle East & Africa, are likely to experience moderate growth in the market share percent valuation due to the increasing demand for agrochemicals and pharmaceuticals in these regions.

Huaian Pingan Chemical, for instance, produces 2-Chloro-4-Fluorobenzonitrile for use in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and dyes. Similarly, Fluoropharm uses the chemical compound as a building block in the synthesis of biologically active compounds. Oceanic Pharmachem Pvt Ltd produces 2-Chloro-4-Fluorobenzonitrile for use in pharmaceuticals, while Red Tree Chemical Company Limited uses it in the production of various dyes and pigments. Wuhan Huaxiang, on the other hand, employs 2-Chloro-4-Fluorobenzonitrile in the production of agrochemicals.

Based on revenue figures, Huaian Pingan Chemical reported a revenue of $15 million in 2019, while Fluoropharm reported a revenue of $3.5 million in the same year. Additionally, Oceanic Pharmachem Pvt Ltd reported a revenue of $2.5 million, while Red Tree Chemical Company Limited reported a revenue of $1.8 million in 2019.

