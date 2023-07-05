The Select Oklahoma Conference on Economic Development, a premier gathering of business and industry leaders, policymakers, and economic development professionals, is set to take place on August 28-29, 2023 at the Omni Hotel in Oklahoma City. This highly anticipated event will provide a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and collaborative discussions to drive economic growth and innovation throughout the state.

The day-and-a-half conference will feature a mix of keynote, breakout and networking sessions focusing on a wide range of topics that are vital to Oklahoma’s economic and community development. Keynote presentations from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA), a top national strategic planning expert and the recently announced 3Sun USA solar manufacturing project are also planned.

Participants will receive the latest information regarding tools, strategies, and solutions to help Oklahoma’s local economies emerge stronger and become more resilient. Networking sessions will provide ample opportunities for attendees to connect with industry peers, economic development professionals, policymakers, and potential collaborators.

“Our conference is targeted to economic, community and government leaders at the local, regional and state levels, as well as businesses and professionals in allied fields, such as real estate, finance, utilities, tribal development, education and training and non-profit partners. Together, these groups share and promote a common vision for creating and sustaining economic prosperity for Oklahoma,” said Andrew Ralston, Chairman of Select Oklahoma, the state’s professional economic development organization.

Conference Sessions Will Include

Economic Development 101 – The basics.

Emerging trends in site selection, workforce development and talent attraction

State and federal programs, funding opportunities and incentives

Site and infrastructure development in Oklahoma

Successful business retention and expansion strategies in rural Oklahoma

Tribal involvement in economic development projects

Updates on TIF, training and suburban economic development

How communities are addressing the housing issue

Winning economic development projects

Oklahoma’s current project pipeline

Conference General Session Speakers include:

The conference will begin on Monday, August 28 with a 12:00 Opening Luncheon featuring Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell and Dennis Alvord – Deputy Assistant Secretary for Economic Development & Chief Operating Officer – U.S. Economic Development Administration.

Tuesday morning’s Keynote Presentation at 9 am will focus on “Trends in Economic and Workforce Development” by Alysia A. Cook, Principal of Opportunity Strategies LLC, a professional facilitation, customized training, and strategic planning firm based in Austin, Texas.

The Tuesday Luncheon will include a unique TED talk presentation that will explore Industry Training, TIF and Suburban Economic Development.

The conference Closing Session will feature a Case Study on the 3Sun solar manufacturing project with Governor Kevin Stitt and Giovanni Betolino, head of 3Sun USA. The company is planning the first phase 2 million s/f facility in Inola that will employ around 1,000 workers.

A pre-conference session on the film industry in Oklahoma is also planned on the

morning of August 28th. More information will be available soon.

Conference “Early Bird” admission is $299.00 per person before July 7th, $375 thereafter. One Day Passes are available for $175.00.

Interested participants are encouraged to visit the conference website at: https://selectoklahoma.us/conference-on-economic-development to register and explore sponsorship opportunities. Early registration is highly recommended due to limited availability.

For media inquiries, please contact Select Oklahoma at

Andrew Ralston

Tulsa Ports

Economic Development

Phone: 918-202-7718

Mobile: 417-499-2448

Email: andrew@tulsaports.comwww.tulsaports.com

Conference attendees are eligible for IEDC professional certification credits.

Select Oklahoma’s Conference on Economic Development is organized and facilitated by Oklahoma’s professional economic development association. The group supports a healthy economy for the State of Oklahoma through legislative advocacy, education, training and development, professional collaboration, and supporting statewide efforts to recruit and retain primary jobs and capital investment.