DIOS’ Australian Partners Pursue 33Carats Gold Agreement

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Management of Dios Exploration inc. (TSX-V: DOS) is pleased to report Mont Royal Resources Ltd (and Northern Lights Minerals) are pursuing their option agreement on Dios’ 33Carats gold project, James Bay, Quebec, northwest of adjacent Eastmain gold mine property and in strike (NW) with structural/stratigraphic Eastmain Mine Trend hosting most of the significant gold & copper (see December 16, 2021 release).



Dios’ 33Carats may represent a deeper structurally-controlled geological context (tonalite intrusion-related/porphyry) possibly source of telescoped mineralized fluids underlying favourable volcanic sequence hosting mineralization along Eastmain Mine Trend.

Dios’ reports that Quebec government recently carried out regional tills/eskers sampling surveys over the Upper Eastmain region (ET 2021-03). In the southern part, gold grains per kg counts clearly target the Eastmain Mine Trend and Dios’ 33Carats claims as sources as the most significant gold dispersal trains do clearly stop up-ice of them. Therefore, that clearly confirms Dios’ extensive proprietary data analysis and past research work.

Dios also announces that its Board of Directors granted 1,125,000 five-year stock options at 10 cents per share on July 4 under the director employee stock option plan. This release was reviewed by MJ Girard, MSc, P.Geo, a National Instrument 43-101 qualified person.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact information :

Marie-José Girard, M.Sc. P.Geo, 43-101 QP

President

mjgirard@diosexplo.com

Tel. (514) 923-9123

Website: www.diosexplo.com



