STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON THE JAD DERA ISSUE

Heads should indeed roll. Higit pa sa dagok na idinulot nito para masira ang imahe ng NBI, mas nakakaalarmang isipin na may mga ganitong pangyayari at isang high-profile detainee ang nakakalabas pala ng kanilang pasilidad.

I understand that both the chief security and the head of the NBI detention facility have already been suspended due to the incident and criminal charges have already been filed against the six security personnel.

I will leave it to the DOJ to decide whether a mere reshuffling of NBI personnel would suffice after going after those involved in the incident or a more severe action should be taken. But definitely, heads should roll.