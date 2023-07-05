Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,228 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,007 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on the Jad Dera issue

PHILIPPINES, July 5 - Press Release
July 5, 2023

STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON THE JAD DERA ISSUE

Heads should indeed roll. Higit pa sa dagok na idinulot nito para masira ang imahe ng NBI, mas nakakaalarmang isipin na may mga ganitong pangyayari at isang high-profile detainee ang nakakalabas pala ng kanilang pasilidad.

I understand that both the chief security and the head of the NBI detention facility have already been suspended due to the incident and criminal charges have already been filed against the six security personnel.

I will leave it to the DOJ to decide whether a mere reshuffling of NBI personnel would suffice after going after those involved in the incident or a more severe action should be taken. But definitely, heads should roll.

You just read:

Statement of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on the Jad Dera issue

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more