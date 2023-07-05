Global Enzymatic DNA Synthesis Market was Worth USD 240.96 Mn in 2022; says Absolute Markets Insights
Global Enzymatic DNA Synthesis Market is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 45.1% from 2023- 2031HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For the past forty years, the biological revolution has been significantly fuelled by the availability of synthetic DNA. The majority of the oligonucleotides used in normal and developing genomics and life science applications are now acquired from a small number of commercial sources. Enzymatic DNA Synthesis (EDS) provides important benefits in terms of accessibility and ease, revolutionising the pace and control of invention and iteration while having a less environmental effect. Enzymatic DNA synthesis will eventually be able to return to the lab, where it belongs, providing researchers control over their DNA products and quicker outcomes. Although TdT-based synthesis techniques could take some time longer to become commercially appealing, a hybrid method for short oligo ligation and assembly might be able to quickly deliver on the promise of enzymatic DNA synthesis.
The DNA synthesis business is expanding quickly, and there appears to be a move towards greener methods to reduce the reliance on chemical reagents and organic solvents that may have negative environmental consequences and to offset their expensive disposal routes. In order to bring cutting-edge technology in the field of enzymatic DNA synthesis market, new industrial mergers and collaborations have been established. Joint partnerships between Codexis and Molecular Assemblies and Integrated DNA Technologies and Danaher, which aim to improve enzymatic DNA synthesis capabilities, serve as an example of this. Furthermore in April 2022, leading provider of enzymatic DNA synthesis (EDS) for DNA on demand, DNA Script, has introduced a new programme for users of its SYNTAX System that gives businesses early access to future EDS technological developments. The business will speed up the growth of SYNTAX System applications through the DNA Scriptors programme by continuing to give customers access to goods before their full commercial launch. Additionally in order to address these difficulties, a new generation of synthesis technologies is already emerging. Companies are offering to provide in-house synthesis capabilities based on enzymatic DNA synthesis (EDS) so researchers can produce the necessary amount of DNA without producing hazardous waste byproducts. Instead of needing to wait days or weeks for a vendor to produce and ship DNA, researchers may generate DNA on-demand in the lab using an EDS-based platform. Thus, with the above stated factors the global enzymatic DNA synthesis market is set to experience huge growth in the upcoming years.
Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the global enzymatic DNA synthesis market during the forecast period 2023-2031. Growing genomic research activity in APAC is driving the demand for synthetic biology techniques. After more than two decades of improvement in research and technological translation, enzymatic DNA synthesis is gradually delivering on some of the promises in a range of highly anticipated applications, such as healthcare, food and agriculture, and industrial. The sales, distribution, and support of enzymatic synthesis products by DNA Script were expanded to China, Hong Kong, India, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan in April 2022.
The key market participants operating in the global enzymatic DNA synthesis market are:
• Ansa Biotechnologies, Inc.
• Codex DNA, Inc
• Codexis, Inc.
• DNA Script.
• Evonetix
• Molecular Assemblies
• Touchlight.
• Twist Bioscience Corporation
• Other Market Participants
Global Enzymatic DNA Synthesis Market:
By Components
• Terminal Deoxynucleotidyl Transferase (TdT DNA Synthesis)
• Reversibly Terminated Nucleotides
• Solid Supports and iDNA
By Tools
• Benchtop enzymatic DNA printer
• DNA synthesis as a service
By Application
• DNA data storage
• Primers and probes for PCR
• Cell-free production of plasmid DNA
• qPCR assays
• Others
By Industry
• Therapeutics
• Life Sciences and Genomics
• Pharmaceutical Industries
• Agriculture
• Materials Science
• Others
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
