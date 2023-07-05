Global Surface Technology Services Market Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2023 – 2031
Global Surface Technology Services Market is Estimated to Reach CAGR of 5.01% from 2023 - 2031; says Absolute Markets InsightsHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Manufacturers are benefiting from surface treatment services as they work to reduce the expense and disruption of repeated equipment defects brought on by component wear and failure. Technology that was first created for the aerospace and semiconductor sector is now being used across a variety of high performance and high temperature industrial applications to increase the wear and durability of metal surfaces. These advantages can be substantial. The technique can assist to decrease costly repairs and maintenance, plant downtime, and poor process performance by prolonging the life of tools and moulds. Different materials can be used to provide different types of surface treatments depending on the application. The process involves using abrasives (such as grit or media) at high pressures or temperatures which act on the surface of an object, causing changes in its physical properties. This can result in improved performance, increased durability, or aesthetic results such as decorating metals with electroplated coatings or creating vibrant colors or patterns by etching them into metals or ceramics.
Aerospace segment under the end user industry had the highest share in the global surface technology services market in 2022. Aerospace goods and components must now meet a higher standard of oxidation resistance, corrosion resistance, wear resistance, heat resistance, fatigue resistance, and unique functionality. The demand for fuel-efficient aircraft is driving growth in surface coating technologies and materials in the aerospace and military industries. Surface technology is used in gas turbine engines, air vessels, insulating tiles, space shuttles, structural hardware and engine parts. Surface coating methods help to increase the working life of the components in harsh environments. The aerospace sector is continuously investing in technologies that will make aircraft lighter, more efficient, and more reliable. Therefore, advanced surface treatments for parts such as engines, airframes and components have seen increasing demand with current trends focusing on providing lightweight materials combined with excellent strength properties. For example, ceramic matrix composites (CMCs) have been adopted by many manufacturers due to their ability to withstand high temperatures and resist thermal fatigue which allows them to be used for engine components including turbofans and combustion chamber liners where efficiency is key.
Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing in the surface technology services market during the forecast period 2023-2031. The Asia-Pacific metalworking industry is being driven by the spike in demand for metal-based automotive components and the growing need for fuel-efficient automobiles. Over the projected period, it is predicted that increased R&D investment and technical standardization will further propel the expansion of the surface technology services market. Moreover, leading players in the market are looking forward to expand their presence in Asia pacific region, to cater the rising demand for surface technology services. For instance, in October 2022. BASF launched Chemetall Innovation and Technology Center to offer surface treatment solutions across China. The new 2,600 square metre facility will concentrate on creating novel products and innovative surface treatment solutions for a variety of Asian markets and industries. Thus, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to show strong demand for surface technology services and it is expected to be at the forefront given its diverse manufacturing base and growing interest in modern industrial manufacturing processes.
Global Surface Technology Services Market Competitors:
o Aalberts Surface Technologies GmbH
o AZZ Inc.
o BASF
o Bodycote
o Curtiss-Wright Corporation
o fluorocarbonST.com
o HEICHEGROUP
o Praxair S.T. Technology, Inc.
o STS Industrie SA
o Surface Technology
o Surface Technology, Inc.
o TechnipFMC plc
o Valence Surface Technologies
o Other Industry Participants
Global Surface Technology Services Market:
By Services
o Chemical Processing
o Anodizing
o Aluminum Etch
o Chemical Film
o Passivation of stainless steel
o Others
o Non destructive Testing
o Boroscope Inspection
o Conductivity inspection
o Copper Sulfate testing
o Hardness Testing
o Others
o Plating
o Copper plating
o Gold Plating
o Cadmium Plating
o Silver plating
o Others
o Painting and Spray Coating
o Primer
o Fuel Tank Coating
o Anti-Chafe
o Dry Film Lube
o Others
o Shot Peeing and Blast
o Abrasive Blast/ Clean
o Peen Forming
o Saturation peen
o Others
By End User Industry
o Aerospace
o Industrial
o Automotive
o Power Generation
o Building & Construction
o Defense and Security
o Oil and Gas
o Chemicals
o Pharmaceutical
o Food and Beverages
o Textile
o Paper and Packaging
o Metallurgy & Minerals
o Space and Communications
o Others
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
