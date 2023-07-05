Global Drug Eluting Stents (DES) Market Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecasts, 2023 – 2031
Global Drug Eluting Stents (DES) Market to Reach 6.6% From 2023 – 2031; A Report by Absolute Markets InsightsHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The most typical kind of stent used to treat a blockage of the cardiac arteries is a drug-eluting stent. Drug-eluting stents have been used effectively to treat many heart patients, eliminating the need for more invasive treatments like coronary artery bypass surgery. Modern drug-eluting stents are regarded as safe and successful for the majority of patients when administered in accordance with recommended anti-clotting medicines. Drug-eluting stents generally have a lower risk of restenosis than bare-metal stents. As compared to bare metal stents, first-generation DES showed superior effectiveness and safety profiles despite certain drawbacks. It follows that any new development or enhancement in stent technology should take into account the conceptual gains made in the preceding generation. Because of this, second- and third-generation stents offer more of an incremental improvement than a whole paradigm shift. Cardiovascular illnesses have been the leading causes of death for many years. Percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) using stents and balloon catheters is one of the most frequently utilized therapies for coronary heart disease. The concept of a cardiovascular stent has transformed treatments for coronary artery disease. Due to a much reduced risk of the requirement for target artery revascularization, modern drug-eluting stents (DES) are preferable to bare metal stents for the majority of patients having percutaneous coronary intervention with stenting. The global drug eluting stents (DES) market was valued at US$ 2.8 Bn in 2022, expected to gain CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period (2023 – 2031).
In the recent years, leading players in the drug eluting stents (DES) market are investing into advanced research and development for the composition, distribution, and thickness of the polymers which have not been the exclusive areas of clinical study. Moreover, improvement techniques have concentrated on the kind of material used for the stent platforms, their shape and thickness, as well as the choice and use of antiproliferative agents. Stent strut thickness might be decreased by more than half compared to early-generation devices to stent platforms made of cobalt or CoCr rather than stainless steel. Furthermore, companies are launching newer stents with innovative delivery systems and efficient performance. For instance, in August 2022, after recent CE Mark clearance, Medtronic announced the commercial availability of Onyx Frontier, their newest drug-eluting coronary stent. The Resolute Onyx drug-eluting stent's clinical data and acute performance are both built upon by the Onyx Frontier DES, which also features a novel delivery mechanism. The DES utilizes the same best-in-class stent technology as Resolute OnyxTM DES, with an improved delivery system created to improve deliverability and boost acute performance in the most difficult situations.
Global Drug Eluting Stents (DES) Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the drug eluting stents (DES) market during the forecast period 2023-2031. Rising geriatric population as well as rising coronary artery disease patients has led to the huge demand for drug eluting stents across various countries such India, China Japan and others. Prominent players in the drug eluting stents (DES) market are highly investing into Asian countries healthcare system due to the promising results and increased healthcare expenditure per capita along with favorable government initiatives. Although there are currently other DES varieties available in Asian nations, sirolimus-eluting, paclitaxel-eluting, and zotarolimus-eluting that have been the most often utilized. These DES normally cost between US $2000 and $3000, whereas a BMS typically costs between US $700 and $1000. Hence, in order to fulfil the increasing demand, DES were produced using exclusive DES designs by domestic medical enterprises in China and India. Thus, in the upcoming years Asia Pacific will experience huge growth in the drug eluting stents (DES) market.
Global Drug Eluting Stents (DES) Market Competitors
o Abbott
o Alvimedica
o BIOTRONIK SE & Co KG
o Boston Scientific Corporation
o Cardionovum GmbH
o Cook Medical
o Lepu Medical
o Medtronic
o MicroPort Medical (Group) Co.,Ltd
o Terumo Corporation (Essen Technology Co., Ltd)
o Other Market Participants
Global Drug Eluting Stents(DES) Market:
By Type
o Sirolimus stents
o Paclitaxel stents
o Everolimus stents
o Zotarolimus stents
o Biolimus stents
By Platform Material
o Cobalt Chromium
o Platinum Chromium
o Stainless steel
o Others
By Polymer Type
o Durable
o Biodegradable
o Polymer Free
By End Users
o Hospitals
o Ambulatory Surgical Centers
o Cardiology centers
o Others
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
