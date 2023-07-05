Global Dermal Fillers Market By Type, Application, Distribution Channel and Region/Countries
Global Dermal Fillers Market was valued at USD 5.56 Billion in 2022; says Absolute Markets InsightsHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Dermal Fillers Market: Industry Overview
Dermal fillers, which give the skin a smoother, fuller, or both looks, are fluid-like substances that are injected beneath the skin. Dermal fillers are medical device implants that have received FDA approval for use in helping to smooth out or fill up the face, particularly the cheeks, chin, lips, and backs of the hands. They are also known as injectable implants, soft tissue fillers, lip and facial fillers, or wrinkle fillers. Dermal fillers are frequently used to treat problem areas such the nasolabial folds, which are lines that extend from the sides of the nose to the borders of the lips. In terms of revenue, the global dermal fillers market was valued at USD 5.56 Billion in 2022, with an estimated CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 - 2031.
Global Dermal Fillers Market Growth Drivers:
• In the past, cosmetic surgery was typically reserved for middle-aged women. Over the years they have gained popularity amongst both males who want less wrinkles, bigger lips, and sharper jawlines, as well as ladies who want the altered looks of their favourite social media influencers. Although men still make up a small number of clients in most marketplaces, males are increasingly using aesthetics services, particularly in North America and Europe and among wealthy socioeconomic groups, which is projected to boost the demand of global dermal fillers market.
• Dermal fillers have gained a lot of popularity for use in the lower face regions. Hyaluronic acid injections into the chin tissue or along the jawline are used to rearrange the face tissue in this region and provide volume and moisture. The human body contains hyaluronic acid, which is particularly prevalent in skin tissue. But as we age, the body's ability to produce hyaluronic acid declines, which can cause face tissue to droop, empty spots to appear, and contribute to the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Thus to cover-up these facial defects dermal fillers are gaining huge importance which has led to the growth of the global dermal fillers market.
Global Dermal Fillers Market Recent Developments:
• Dermal fillers have advanced significantly over time and will only getting better. The addition of lidocaine to the filler throughout the years represents a significant advancement in dermal fillers. Before this development, none of the dermal fillers had a numbing agent, and many injectors believed that adding lidocaine reduced the product's potency. Patients therefore put up with the minimal discomfort of the operation. Nowadays, many dermal fillers are manufactured with lidocaine mixed in, which might lessen some patients' pain. Another significant improvement has to do less with the ingredients in these fillers and more with the injection process. Thus due to reduced pain throughout the process dermal fillers procedures are highly being popular.
• The APAC region is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the dermal fillers market during the forecast period 2023-2031. In many Asian nations, there is a significant demand for nonsurgical operations like chin filler treatments due to rising disposable income and increased knowledge of cosmetic procedures. Also, as the use of the internet has increased in both developed and developing countries, customers have the chance to learn more about the many dermal filler treatments that are available for the treatment of skin and face conditions. According to a recent poll, 52% of patients choose to visit a practitioner because of their social media presence, and 78% of patients follow their practitioners on social media. In addition, review websites affected 83% of customer judgments concerning cosmetic operations. Moreover, the millennial and gen Z population in countries such as India, China, Australia are highly considering dermal filler treatments for brow lifts, lip flips, lip filler, undereye fillers and jawline contouring.
Global Dermal Fillers Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
Allergan Plc (AbbVie), BioPlus Co., Ltd, Bohus BioTech AB, Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A, Galderma, LG Lifescienecs, Luminera Derm Ltd, Matex Lab SA (Neauvia), Merz Pharma, Prollenium Medical Technologies., SciVision Biotech Inc., Sinclair Pharma, Suneva Medical, Inc, Teoxane, Zimmer Aesthetics are among the leading market players profiled in the global dermal fillers market report. A few of the key developments are mentioned below:
In December 2022: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declared RHA Redensity to be approved. RHA Redensity, a gel implant or dermal filler made by the Swiss hyaluronic acid product manufacturer Teoxane, is injected into certain regions of face tissue to minimize the appearance of lines and wrinkles.
In October 2022: The new Juvéderm VOLUXTM XC, the first hyaluronic acid-based dermal filler specially designed and authorized for treatment in the jawline and chin, receives FDA clearance. The company reports that training for cosmetic surgeons and other injectors in the correct use of Juvéderm Volux will start in the fall of 2022. Volux is anticipated to be accessible at cosmetic surgeon's office in spring 2023.
Global Dermal Fillers Market:
By Type
o HA Dermal Fillers
o Monophasic HA Fillers
o Biphasic HA Fillers
o Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA) Filler
o Collagen
o Poly-L- Lactic Acid (PLLA)
o Calcium Hydroxylapatite (CaHA)
o Polytetrafluoroethylene
o Autologous Fat
By Application
o Wrinkles
o Lip Enhancement
o Facial Contouring
o Glabellar Furrows
o Peri-Orbital
o Others (Scars, Crow’s Feet, Etc.)
By Distribution Channel
o Online
o Offline
o Retail stores and Drug stores
o Clinical pharmacies
o Others
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
