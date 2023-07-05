Fingerprint Sensor Market Status, Growth Opportunity, Leading player, Demand Worth USD 8.88 Billion in 2030
Rapid advancements and innovations in fingerprint sensor technologies such as ultrasonic fingerprint sensors is a key factor driving market revenue growth
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Fingerprint Sensors Market research report published by Emergen Research describes in detail the vital aspects of the Fingerprint Sensors market on a global and regional level. The Report includes the approximate study of different segments in terms of overall growth, development, opportunity, business strategies, procedures, etc. The report contains the fundamentals produced and advancements by different applications Share and The latest trend gaining momentum in the market that increases awareness about the Fingerprint Sensors market. The report supplies a comprehensive analysis of business aspects like global Fingerprint Sensors market size, recent technological advances, and inventions. The research report consists of an introduction of the market, key players, opportunities, restraints, product and type classification, and overall market analysis.
The global fingerprint sensor market size was USD 3.53 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Launch of innovative products such as handguns with fingerprint sensors and rising demand in the banking and financial sector are factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. In addition, increasing adoption of fingerprint sensors in debit and credit cards is driving revenue growth in the market. Moreover, rising investments in research for development of advanced fingerprint sensors is creating opportunities for the market to grow. For instance, on 11 May 2022, Linxens invested approximately USD 5.27 million into a biometric sensor workshop in Mantes-la-Jolie, France, to advance its presence in fingerprint biometric cards. This investment will also increase production of fingerprint sensors, which will provide competitive solutions and rapid development.
The report aims to provide a determining analysis of the market competition to help the user make a pivotal business analysis. The complete portfolios of the key companies, including their production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, growth rate, along with their business strategies and technological developments, have been discussed in the report. The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include
Honeywell Commercial Security
Axis Communications
Bosch Security and Safety Systems
FLIR Systems
Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions
NEC
Nice Systems
Huawei Technologies
Hanwha Techwin
CP Plus
The research study also focuses on a comprehensive analysis of market trends, driving factors and constraints affecting the market growth, and opportunities for business development and expansion.
The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation based on types and applications.
Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Capacitive
Optical
Thermal
Ultrasonic
Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Consumer Electronics
Government & Defense
Banking, Financial services, and Insurance (BFSI)
IT & Telecommunication
Retail and E-commerce
Human Resource
Healthcare
Others
Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Minutiae-based Matching
Pattern Matching
The research study on the global Fingerprint Sensors market provides a complete detail-oriented assessment of this market and provides an accurate evaluation of market tendencies such as revenue estimations and shares, current market value, future market valuation, and market size over the forecast years. The report focuses on the evaluation of the given market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report provides details of the market considering the geographical landscape that includes North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2023–2032
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Fingerprint Sensors Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Fingerprint Sensors Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Growing incidence of breast cancer
4.2.2.2. Increasing awareness on early oncological detection testing
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Lack of reliable biomarkers
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Fingerprint Sensors Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)
Chapter 6. Fingerprint Sensors Market By Circulating Biomarker Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)
Chapter 7. Fingerprint Sensors Market Regional Outlook
7.1. Fingerprint Sensors Market share By Region, 2023–2032
7.2. North America
7.3. Europe
7.4. Asia-Pacific
7.5. Latin America
7.6. Middle East & Africa
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers
8.2. Mergers & Acquisitions
8.3. Competitor’s Positioning
8.4. Strategy Benchmarking
8.5. Vendor Landscape
Chapter 9. Company Profiles
9.1. Company
9.1.1. Company Overview
9.1.2. Circulating Biomarker & Service Offerings
9.1.3. Strategic Initiatives
9.1.4. Financials
9.1.5. Emergen Research Insights
Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.
