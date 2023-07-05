ATV Operator Injured in Crash

CONTACT:

Sergeant Glen Lucas

CO Ted Malagodi

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

July 5, 2023

Cambridge, NH – A New Hampshire man suffered multiple injuries after an ATV crash on the Bog Brook Trail in Cambridge on Monday July 3, 2023. Daniel Wilson, 23, of Merrimack, New Hampshire was riding his ATV when he failed to avoid a collision with another rider in his group.

Coos County Deputy Sheriffs were actively patrolling Bog Brook Trail, when they initiated a stop for an immediately apparent violation. While verbally addressing the first violation, a second OHRV arrived with another violation. While verbally addressing the second violation, a third OHRV, operated by Wilson, approached and attempted to avoid a collision with the second OHRV.

While attempting to stop, Wilson locked up his brakes and went over the handlebars, with the ATV subsequently rolling on top of him. Wilson sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

Conservation Officers, Errol Rescue, and Errol Fire Department responded. Wilson was transported from the scene to Androscoggin Valley Hospital. Dartmouth Hitchcock Helicopter (DHART) did respond to Milan Airport, but did not transport Wilson.

Conservation Officers investigated the scene and spoke to Wilson. Speed appears to be a contributing factor in the crash.