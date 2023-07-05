Global Online Counselling Apps Market - Pre & Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis; ; A Report by Absolute Markets Insights
Global Online Counselling Apps Market to Witness CAGR of 12.19% over 2023 - 2031HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Online counselling apps as the name suggests, is a mental health therapy delivered electronically. It includes any technique outside of standard office visits and mental treatment from psychologist or psychiatrist, whether it be online or over the phone. The World Health Organization reports a sharp increase in problems connected to mental health. A new worldwide pattern has emerged wherein levels of anxiety and despair rose by 25%. Because of how bad things have gotten, 90% of the nations polled that they want to include mental health and psychological assistance in their COVID-19-related health plans. Significant changes were brought about by this new pandemic, starting with the way that mental disease was discussed. It also made way for current technology advances. American psychologists claims that traditional face-to-face counselling and internet therapy are equivalent. Although the study discovered that some patients actually responded better to teleconferencing than in-person therapy. Digital technologies are now used by 85% of psychologists, an increase from 7.1% previously. Online counselling apps are becoming increasingly popular due to their convenience, cost-effectiveness, and ability to provide mental health services from the comfort of home. These apps offer a variety of features such as text-based chat sessions with licensed therapists or counsellors, video conferencing options, and secure data encryption for private exchanges between clients and professionals. The global online counselling apps market was worth US$ 1.09 Bn in 2022 growing at a CAGR of 12.19% over the forecast period (2023 – 2031).
Role of Online Counselling Apps in Addressing Global Disease Burden
Nearly 19% of Americans have obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) while parenting issues affect more than half of all parents with children under age 18. Relationships and marriage issues affect a large portion of couples - with approximately 40%-50% of married couples in the U.S divorcing at some point during their marriage. For example, research shows that nearly two in three adults report having had at least one episode of anger over the past year while around nine million people in the United States suffer from eating disorders each year. Additionally, career management is a major concern for many young professionals looking to make successful transitions into their chosen fields. On the other hand, sexual wellness issues affect up to 40% of women while approximately 30 million U.S. adults have sleep disorders such as insomnia or sleep apnea. In 2022, approximately 10 million U.S. adults had a substance use disorder - including around three million with a severe form of this condition. Furthermore, this figure is expected to rise as the opioid epidemic continues and new psychoactive substances (NPS) become increasingly accessible. Clearly, these mental health issues are prevalent across the globe and it is evident that there is an urgent need for effective solutions to address them. This has led to an increasing number of people turning to online counselling apps for help – making them a key player in the global effort to improve mental health outcomes worldwide.
Online Counselling Apps Market COVID-19 Pandemic Influence:
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on online counselling apps market as more people turned to this form of therapy in order to receive mental health treatment from the comfort and privacy of their own home. Before the pandemic, many therapists offered both traditional in-person sessions as well as virtual ones - but with the increase in lockdowns and restrictions, appointments are almost exclusively over video conference or text-based chat. According to one survey, six percent of all mental health appointments have shifted online since the start of the pandemic and this number is expected to continue increasing moving forward. The pandemic has also seen an increase in security measures on platforms providing online counselling services which ensure that confidential exchanges between clients and professionals remain secure. Furthermore, due to travel restrictions imposed by some countries, those living remotely can now access help from anywhere in the world without having to physically attend sessions.
Online Counselling Apps Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the online counselling apps market during the forecast period 2023-2031. Just one-third of individuals in Asia prefer talking to others about their issues, according to research conducted. 65% of people in Asia feel that mental health will become a key issue in the upcoming years and 74% of respondents claimed to have dealt with mental health issues themselves or to have known someone who was both close to them (28%) and far from them (30%). Thus, with rising awareness and easy access to smartphone and other online platforms amongst a huge population in countries such as India, China, Japan and others is boosting the growth of the online counselling apps market. Several countries within the Asia-Pacific region are taking steps to ensure that more people have access to these services and have introduced government initiatives aimed at making digital mental health care more accessible. For instance, India recently rolled out an AI-powered chatbot called YourDost which allows users to anonymously seek counselling from trained professionals and gain access to resources such as reminder functions and daily mood tracking tools.
Global Online Counselling Apps Market Competitors
o 7 Cups of Tea
o American Well
o Aurum Wellness Ltd.
o BetterHelp
o Calmerry
o Felicity
o Ginger
o HopeQure Wellness Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
o LARKR
o ReGain
o Talkspace
o Teen Counseling
o TherapyChat
o Other Market Participants
Global Online Counselling Apps Market:
By Services
o Stress and Anxiety
o Trauma and PTSD
o Bipolar Disorder
o Depression
o Parenting issues
o Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
o Relationship and Marriage Issues
o Anger Management
o Eating Disorders
o Career Management
o Sexual Wellness
o Sleep Disorders
o Substance Use Disorders
o Others
By Pricing Model
o Weekly
o Monthly
o Bi-Monthly
By End Users
o Individuals
o Couples
o Others
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
