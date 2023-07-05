The Dorian Hotel welcomes international hotelier as Complex General Manager

Dorian’s new General Manager set to exceed customer expectations

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dorian, Autograph Collection (The Dorian or the Hotel), Calgary's first and only premium lifestyle hotel, recently welcomed Ian Jones, a renowned international hotelier, to take the helm as the Hotel's new General Manager.



"We are thrilled to announce the addition of Ian Jones to our talented team. His expertise and passion for flare flawlessly aligns with our vision of excellence,” says Erin Richter, Director of Sales and Marketing. “We are confident that Ian’s contributions will further enhance our guests' experiences and solidify our position as Calgary's premier lifestyle destination."

With over 35 years of experience managing hotels, Ian has successfully opened and operated hotels in various countries including the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Russia, China, South Africa, and Bali. He is passionate about hospitality and strives to create exceptional experiences for all guests. In addition, Ian's unwavering commitment to culinary excellence has transformed many of the establishments under his leadership into coveted destinations for gastronomy enthusiasts.

Similar to The Dorian, Ian values connection and appreciates the relationships he has built throughout his career and the lasting impact individuals have had in his life. He holds genuine admiration for all those he has worked with, whether they be the guests he has served, the staff he has mentored, or colleagues he has collaborated with. Ian looks forward to serving guests at The Dorian and providing stellar experiences.

About Autograph Collection® Hotels

Autograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its over 260 independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across 44 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion, inspired by a clear vision, soul, and story that makes it individual and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection properties offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit www.autographhotels.com, and explore on social via Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About The Dorian

The Dorian is the latest development project by PBA Group of Companies. PBA is a fifty-eight-year-old company with deep roots in Calgary and is proudly women-owned and led. PBA Group is a full-spectrum real estate company, providing integrated commercial real estate solutions. PBA prides itself on building partnerships through shared values, while inspiring a sense of discovery in the communities we touch. For PBA, it’s about nurturing long-term relationships, increasing resilience, and building capacity. PBA is place where people can build their businesses, achieve their dreams, and set a foundation for strong communities. Learn more at www.pbaland.com and LinkedIn.

About Concord Hospitality Enterprises

As an award-winning hotel development and management company, Concord Hospitality Enterprises Company has spent the last three decades successfully growing the company’s portfolio, which includes premium-branded properties across the United States and Canada. Recognized as one of the top 10 management companies in North America, Concord Hospitality creates benefits for its partners and associates by leveraging its operations, development, sales and marketing, technology, accounting and operational management expertise to continue to grow its portfolio of best-in-class hotels. The company believes its people are its greatest strength. With the brightest talent, the most innovative processes and a commitment to giving back to the communities where associates live and work, Concord Hospitality is committed to being a great place to work for all. Learn more at www.concordhotels.com.

