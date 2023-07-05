Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market High Demand, Recent Trends, Future Growth

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 6.72 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 38.7%, Market Trends – Decrease in price of lithium-ion batteries

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The electric vehicle charging stations market refers to the industry involved in the manufacturing, installation, and operation of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs). As the adoption of EVs continues to rise globally, the demand for charging stations has also increased significantly.

Electric vehicle charging stations are essential for enabling EV owners to recharge their vehicles' batteries conveniently and efficiently. These charging stations come in different types and charging levels, catering to various EV models and battery capacities. They can be categorized into three main types: home charging stations, workplace charging stations, and public charging stations.

The global Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations market size reached USD 6.72 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 38.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing purchase of electronic vehicles, government policies, and financing for expansion of electric vehicle charging stations are expected to support market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030. Demand for electric vehicle charging stations is continuously rising due to increased adoption of electric cars across the globe. Rising Carbon Dioxide (CO2) emissions and other hazardous pollutants due to petrol and diesel transportation led people to shift to electric vehicle, which is expected to drive revenue growth during the forecast period. In addition, rising adoption of green and renewable energy is also expected to boost electric vehicle charging stations market growth.

However, high initial setup cost for electric vehicle charging stations is hampering market revenue growth. Initial cost for installing and setting up an EV charging station is high, especially for level 3 and other fast-charging stations. In addition, other expenses related to electricity, manpower, maintenance, permit taxes, and installation of electrical charging equipment are increasing overall expenses to set up an electric vehicle charging station, which is expected to hamper market revenue growth to some extent.

The global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations size is segmented on the basis of application, end user, and region, with a focus on manufacturers in different regions. The study has detailed the analysis of different factors that increase the industry's growth. This study also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the industry in the future. Pricing analysis is covered in this report according to each type, manufacturer, regional analysis, and price. The Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Share report provides an overview of market value structure, cost drivers, and various driving factors and analyzes the industry atmosphere, then studies the global outline of industry size, demand, application, revenue, product, region, and segments. In addition, this report introduces the market competition situation among the distributors and manufacturers profile, market value analysis, and cost chain structure are covered in this report.

Major companies in the market report include ABB Ltd., Tesla Inc., Chargepoint, Inc., BP Pulse, Schneider Electric SE, Semaconnect Network, EVGO Services LLC, EVBox Group, Eaton Corporation PLC, Shell PLC, Blink Charging Co., Siemens AG, Webasto SE, and Hyundai Motor Company

Emergen Research has segmented global electric vehicle charging stations market on basis of charging level, charging infrastructure, vehicle type, installation type, application, and region:

Charging level Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Level 1 (120V)

Level 2 (208V-240V)

Level 3 (Up to 600V)

Charging Infrastructure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Normal Charging

Combines Charging Station (CCS)

CHAdeMO

Tesla Supercharger

Type-2

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Electric Bike

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

EV Passenger Cars

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Others

Installation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Portable Chargers

Fixed Chargers

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Public

Private

