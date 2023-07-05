New West Public Affairs launches dedicated communications unit

Department to be led by powerhouse team of consultants under Christine Myatt

CALGARY, Alberta, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New West Public Affairs today announced it is launching a dedicated communications offering designed to help clients across the country tell their stories to audiences that reach beyond the halls of government.



From message development and strategic communications planning to media relations and digital communications, New West is now poised to offer clients a full suite of communications services that will raise profiles, capture imaginations and influence decisionmakers.

“We are thrilled to launch this new service offering and provide even more value for New West clients,” said Monte Solberg, CEO of New West Public Affairs. “Clear and compelling communication has never been more important, and our firm is now in a position to provide that expertise to clients across industry sectors.”

To support this new offering, New West is also announcing that Senior Consultant Christine Myatt will take on the role of Director of Communications, leading a talented team of communications experts who understand the importance of effective storytelling. Prior to joining New West late last year, Myatt served in several senior-level communications roles in the office of former Premier Jason Kenney, including Press Secretary and Director of Strategic Communications. Her work at New West will expand to include overseeing this new service offering, while continuing to bring public affairs and government relations expertise to client files.

“I am delighted to take on this expanded role at New West and to provide solutions to even the most complex of communications challenges,” said Myatt. “We have assembled a team of experienced professionals who will provide the kind of value that New West clients expect, and we’re excited to get started.”

To support the new communications unit, New West is also announcing the hiring of Samantha Milles, who comes to the firm most recently from Alberta Gaming, Liquor, and Cannabis where she served as a senior stakeholder relations adviser. Milles further has extensive experience in federal, provincial, and municipal politics, having served Conservative MPs in Ottawa, and in senior communications roles with both the Wildrose and United Conservative caucuses in Alberta.



Rounding out the powerhouse communications team is Alysha Mohamed, Communications Consultant for New West. Mohamed has published work for the CBC, Maclean’s, and The National Post, and has experience supporting clients across Canada at Postmedia Content Works, where she managed intricate multimedia campaigns for publication on Postmedia’s major outlets.

“Both Milles and Mohamed have the ability to distill complex information into clear and compelling narratives,” said Myatt. “They will be instrumental in shaping public opinion and building consensus around important issues for New West clients.”

Earlier this year, New West announced a national expansion along with the hiring of Saeed Selvam as Managing Director, Federal & Ontario. The firm’s multi-partisan approach to public affairs has made New West a market leader when it comes to shaping public policy, facilitating new infrastructure, securing capital requests, and establishing winning narratives on behalf of a diverse range of clients.

To learn more about New West’s communications service offering, or to book a consultation, visit newwestpublicaffairs.ca.

New West Public Affairs is a western-based national public affairs firm. Founded in 2013, New West supports clients across Alberta, Saskatchewan, BC, Manitoba, the Northwest Territories, Ontario and in Ottawa. Headquartered in Calgary and with a team of consultants, and advisors across Canada, New West offers businesses and organizations a full range of government relations, communications, research, and advisory services.

Media contact: Christine Myatt, Director of Communications christine.myatt@newwestpublicaffairs.ca