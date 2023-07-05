Kyolic AGE Combination Supplements Support Healthy Lifestyles on a Budget

/EIN News/ -- MISSION VIEJO, Calif., July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today's challenging economic climate, where food prices are unpredictable due to inflation, maintaining a nutritious diet can be a struggle for many individuals. To address this issue, Wakunaga of America , a leading provider of health and wellness solutions, and makers of Kyolic , offers options to stay healthy on a budget through the use of combination dietary supplements.

"Supplements are designed to supplement your diet, so if you are having trouble getting all the nutrients you need through food, because of surging prices at the grocery store, supplements are your best budget-friendly asset," says Sherry Torkos , a holistic pharmacist and renowned author of natural health and healing books. "By incorporating quality supplements into your routine, you can bridge the nutrient gap and ensure your body receives the essential vitamins and minerals it requires."

When selecting supplements, Torkos says it is crucial to choose those backed by science, supported by studies, and proven to be effective in the correct doses.

"Don't spend money on cheaper supplements because if they haven't been proven effective, they are a waste of money," advises Torkos. "Quality is key when it comes to dietary supplements, so seek out companies that have gone the extra mile to do clinical research and are using the proven dosages."

One effective budget-friendly strategy is to opt for multi-purpose supplements that offer a range of benefits. Wakunaga's Kyolic supplement line provides the most researched, science-backed formula of Aged Garlic Extract (AGE) on the market. These combination supplements not only offer cardiovascular benefits, but also address stress and fatigue relief, GI cleansing, immune support, and bone health. With Kyolic’s Heart, Bone & Immune Health Formula 152 , you can get several health benefits in one convenient product, eliminating the need to purchase multiple supplements.





"Using combination supplements, backed by science, gives you extra bang for your buck, and you also don't have to take as many supplements," said Torkos. "By investing in high-quality, science-supported supplements, you not only save money now, but also take preventative steps towards your future health, potentially reducing healthcare costs in the long run."





By incorporating combination dietary supplements into a daily routine, individuals can maintain their health and well-being even during challenging times when food prices are high. Wakunaga's Kyolic supplement line provides a trusted solution that not only saves money, but also supports overall health goals. With high-quality, research-backed supplements, health-conscious consumers can take control of their well-being and make informed choices, empowering themselves on their path to optimal health.

Learn more about Wakunaga’s Kyolic AGE combination supplements with more than 900 published scientific articles that demonstrate efficacy and safety for AGE at: https://kyolic.com/brands/kyolic and receive a discount coupon to purchase at: www.kyolic.com/coupon .

About Wakunaga of America:

Wakunaga of America, Co., Ltd., is a privately held, family-owned health and wellness company dedicated to offering high-quality dietary supplements since 1972. Wakunaga has played a unique role in promoting consumer health worldwide through the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of high-quality medicinal herbs and dietary supplements. The corporate philosophy of Wakunaga centers on a commitment to research and a mission to serve public health. This mission is accomplished by providing products of the highest quality, which are supported by science. Brands include Kyolic Aged Garlic Extract (AGE), Kyo-Dophilus Probiotics and Kyo-Green Superfoods.

About Kyolic Aged Garlic Extract (AGE):

AGE supplements start with organically grown garlic that is harvested, sliced, and then put into temperature controlled stainless steel tanks to age for up to 20 months (without heat). This aging process creates unique, stable, water-soluble compounds in AGE that are responsible for its beneficial health benefits.

