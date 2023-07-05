Phase 1 Calciner Now in Operation

/EIN News/ -- IONE, CA, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purebase Corporation (OTCPK: PUBC), (“Purebase”) a diversified mineral resource company, headquartered in Ione, California.



Purebase Corporation is pleased to announce that its Phase 1 calciner is operational as of Wednesday, July 5th, 2023. The Phase 1 calciner will allow Purebase Corporation to produce its supplementary cementitious material (SCM). The SCM that is being produced will be sent to a lab to ensure that expected performance standards are achieved.

After successful lab testing, Purebase Corporation will be submitting its SCM to the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) for evaluation and expected inclusion on its Approved Materials List. With Caltrans approval, Purebase Corporation’s SCM could be used on any State of California construction project. Furthermore, many engineers and architects look for the Caltrans approval as a quality assurance verification. Scott Dockter, CEO of Purebase Corporation, stated: “We continue to be ahead of schedule with our Phase 1 calciner project and look forward to Caltrans evaluating our product and getting this on the market.”

