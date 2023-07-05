PingCAP Launches TiDB Serverless, a Cutting-Edge Solution to Optimize Application Development and Performance

/EIN News/ -- TiDB Serverless is a fully-managed, autonomous DBaaS offering with auto-scaling, cluster provisioning and usage-based pricing

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PingCAP today announced the introduction of TiDB Serverless, its newest offering of TiDB, the company’s open-source, distributed SQL database. As a fully-managed, autonomous database-as-a-service (DBaaS), TiDB Serverless delivers reliable scalability for developers who want to free themselves from manual database tasks, such as sharding. TiDB Serverless offers key advancements to PingCAP’s leading database architecture and provides developers with time-saving features, including:



Auto Elasticity - TiDB Serverless automatically scales hundreds of nodes up and down to meet critical workloads in real-time. It enables separate scaling for storage and compute, allowing autonomous scalability of nodes without manual sharding—so development teams can focus on what’s next. TiDB Serveless maintains the ACID properties of data transactions.

Fully-Managed Operations - With built-in auto failover and self-healing to ensure continuous operations, multiple availability zones (Zs) are used to duplicate data, increasing overall resilience and prevention of failures. TiDB Serverless performs daily data backups, increasing safety measures and facilitating data recovery if necessary. TiDB Serverless also ensures auto-failover, minimizing downtime and guaranteeing business continuity.

Usage-Based Pricing - Lower overall infrastructure costs by only paying for the data processing and storage you use. TiDB Serverless eliminates the need for manual intervention by abstracting the underlying infrastructure and automatically adjusts to changing workloads. TiDB Serverless guarantees that developers only pay for the resources they actually need.

AI-Assisted Enhancements - New features such as Chat2Query , powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT3, allow developers to generate SQL queries on the fly, increasing overall developer productivity. The service provides real-time insights into dynamic datasets, allowing developers to analyze and explore more data at a faster rate. The service ensures developers make smarter business decisions by providing timely and relevant information.

"Enter a new era of seamless scalability with our revolutionary TiDB Serverless," stated Max Liu, CEO of PingCAP. "This innovative product represents a significant milestone for PingCAP, offering developers exceptional flexibility and scalability. TiDB Serverless will drive growth and empower organizations to achieve significant improvements in database management. We are excited for developers to explore its endless opportunities while benefiting from unmatched efficiency."

For the first 5 clusters in an organization, TiDB Serverless will provide free usage up to 5GB of row storage, 5GB of column storage, and 50 million Request Units (RUs). Please review TiDB Serverless Pricing Details for an in-depth pricing breakdown.

Thought leaders from PingCAP will discuss key advancements to TiDB in a TiDB Serverless launch webinar on Monday, July 10, at 10 a.m. PT. To register for the webinar, please sign up here .

About PingCAP

PingCAP is the company behind TiDB, the most advanced, open source, distributed SQL database. TiDB powers modern applications with a streamlined tech stack, elastic scaling, real-time analytics, and continuous access to data—all in a single database. With these advanced capabilities, growing businesses can focus on the future instead of complex data infrastructure management. Some of the world’s largest companies across technology, financial services, travel, Web3, and gaming trust TiDB to handle their business-critical workloads. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, PingCAP is backed by Sequoia Capital, GGV Capital, Access Technology Ventures, Coatue Management, and others. For more information, please visit pingcap.com .