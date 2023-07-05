Discover Personal Transformation and Healing at the Unwanted Workshop with Jay Stringer

Licensed mental health counselor, researcher, and minister, Jay Stringer guides men and women to freedom from sexual brokenness to pursue the lives they desire.

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, USA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jay Stringer, a compassionate and experienced guide, renowned therapist, ordained minister, and respected researcher, is excited to announce the upcoming Unwanted Workshop on July 21st. With a profound understanding of sexual brokenness, Jay Stringer offers a safe and supportive environment for individuals seeking freedom from unwanted sexual behavior and the pursuit of a fulfilling life.

"Since we published my book Unwanted, I’ve received thousands of messages about the powerful insights so many readers have learned from reading the book," said Jay Stringer, licensed therapist, minister, and researcher. "So many have asked for other ways to continue their journey. They all want to take their healing and growth to the next level. If this is you, then this immersive workshop experience could be a great next step."

Jay’s award-winning book, "Unwanted: How Sexual Brokenness Reveals Our Way to Healing," is the culmination of an extensive research project that delves into the stories of 3,800 men and women. This insightful work explores the underlying drivers of unwanted sexual behavior, offers valuable insights into why individuals may remain trapped in self-destructive patterns, and provides strategies to overcome the burden of shame. "Unwanted" has been widely embraced by counselors, churches, and small groups globally, affirming its impact and relevance.

In the Unwanted Workshop, Jay Stringer will once again go deep into the root causes of unwanted behaviors, why many of us continue to return to them, and what is required for healing. The themes to be covered will take courage to explore, but approaching these themes with uncommon curiosity and kindness for the difficulties you’re facing can lead to breakthroughs. What sets this workshop apart is the opportunity for direct engagement and interaction. Throughout the workshop, Jay Stringer will personally guide participants, answer questions, and share his expertise and insights. All are welcome to join anonymously if they prefer.

Now based in New York City, Jay has spent more than a decade at the forefront of combating the demand for sexual exploitation and pornography. Through his clinical work, he offers a comprehensive understanding of the origins of sexual brokenness, shedding light on the factors that sustain these struggles. Jay is committed to helping individuals navigate their unique journey toward wholeness with empathy and expertise.

Jay’s academic background includes an MDiv and a master’s degree in counseling psychology from the renowned Seattle School of Theology and Psychology. Additionally, he has received specialized training under the esteemed Dr. Dan Allender while serving as a Senior Fellow at the Allender Center. These credentials further reinforce Jay’s commitment to providing professional and compassionate guidance on the path to healing and wholeness.

This workshop is open to anyone seeking a better understanding of unwanted sexual behaviors and a framework for personal growth. Whether you have read "Unwanted" or are new to Jay Stringer's work, you are warmly invited to join this transformative experience.

Register at https://jay-stringer.com/events/ to secure a spot and embark on this life-changing journey.

To book Jay for a conference, podcast or an individual coaching intensive visit jay-stringer.com.

