Sofwave™ Gains Additional U.S. Patent Protection For the Company’s Proprietary SUPERB™ Technology

/EIN News/ -- • The patent protects additional feature sets of SUPERB’s ultrasound and cooling technology



• New patent win is the second U.S. technology patent earned in addition to previously issued IP in China, Hong Kong, Australia and Israel

• The Company has an additional 31 patents pending globally



SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sofwave Medical Ltd (“the Company”) (TASE: SOFW), an emerging leader in energy-based non-invasive, aesthetic medical devices for practitioners worldwide, announced the allowance of a second patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The allowance grants additional U.S. patent protection for key feature sets of the Company’s proprietary SUPERB™ (“Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam”) technology.

“This second U.S. patent allowance further ensures IP protection of the underlying proprietary design, innovation and configuration of SUPERB™,” said Louis Scafuri, CEO of Sofwave Medical. “The key elements covered under this patent include our device’s heating and cooling array. We remain excited for Sofwave’s prospects as our award winning non-surgical skin and collagen remodeling device continues to earn accolades and expanding industry adoption. Furthermore, bolstered by strong industry tailwinds and brand awareness campaigns we are diligently winning over clinicians and patients alike in key markets.”

This second patent allowance is in addition to Sofwave’s existing issued IP in China, HK, Australia and Israel. The Company has an additional 31 patents pending globally and continues to focus on further building the IP around its transformative technology.

About Sofwave Medical

Sofwave Medical Ltd. has implemented an innovative approach to wrinkle reduction and lifting using proprietary breakthrough technology. Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam technology is FDA-cleared to improve facial lines and wrinkles, lifting the eyebrow and lifting lax submental tissue (beneath the chin) and neck tissue and the short-term improvement in the appearance of cellulite, providing physicians with smart yet simple, effective, and safe aesthetic solutions for their patients. Contact: Info@sofwave.com

Investor Contact:

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors LLC

(212) 915-2578

britchie@lifesciadvisors.com