Military Radars : Technologies, Applications, and Evolving Capabilities

Military Radars Market

Military Radars Market : : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATESย , July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The radars stand for radio detection and ranging system. A military radar Size system is a detection system which uses radio waves to determine the angle, range, and velocity of the objects. Radars are used by defense forces for several purposes such as for surveillance, to find targets & track their movements (aircrafts, missiles, UAVs, naval vessels, and military land vehicles), to direct other weapons, and in taking countermeasures against incoming threats. Military radars are also capable in detecting & classifying targets such as crawling men troops, group of walking men and low flying helicopters. Additionally, military radars are used for navigation purposes and also as weather radars.

Rise in security concerns among countries, increase in defense budgets of emerging economies, and growth in use of radar systems are the factors which drive the military radarsmarket. However, high costs involved in development of radars and new radar jammer techniques may hamper the growth of military radars market. Although, development of new radar systems, increasing application of UAVs in combat roles, and increasing demand of next generation air & missile defense systems will offer new growth opportunities in the military radars market.

Growth in regional conflicts, border disputes, and growth in terrorist activities has raised the security concerns among countries. Such concerns have enabled countries to procure advance defense systems such as military radars. For instance, in October 2018, India signed a deal with Russia to procure S400 missile defense system for 5.43 million USD (S400 system is equipped with advance radars, which can detect multiple targets from a distance of 600 Kms). Hence, due to security concerns, countries are procuring advance military systems such as military radars and thereby creating demand in global military radars market.

๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง

Airborne Mapping

Airspace Monitoring & Traffic Management

Air & Missile Defense

Ground Force Protection & Counter Battery

Ground Surveillance & Intruder Detection

Mine Detection & Underground Mapping

Navigation

Weapon Guidance

Weather Monitoring

๐๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ

Antenna

Digital Signal Processor

Display

Duplexer

Receiver

Stabilization System

Transmitter

๐๐ฒ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž

Surveillance & Airborne Early Warning

Tracking & Fire Control Radar

Multi-Function Radar

Synthetic Aperture & Moving Target Indicator Radar

Weapon Locating Radar

Ground Penetrating Radar

Weather Radar

๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ž๐Ÿ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:- Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Thales Group, ASELSAN A., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Saab AB, BAE Systems, Leonardo S.p.A, Lockheed Martin Corporation

