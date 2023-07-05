Mexico Event Services Market Challenges, Size, Growth, Key Vendors, Drivers till 2031

Mexico Event Services Market

Corporate events and seminars segment is the highest contributor to the market in, and is estimated to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mexico event services market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing number of conferences, exhibitions, performances, sporting events, and corporate gatherings in the country. The demand for event management services and the growth of the global meetings and events industry are key drivers propelling the Mexico event services market.

The growing recognition of the importance of well-managed events and the advancements in digital media, such as virtual and augmented reality, are creating opportunities for the expansion of the Mexico event services market. Technological advancements are enhancing event services in Mexico, which includes event registration software that assists in streamlining the event management process. Furthermore, the rising trend of corporate events is expected to drive the demand for event services in the forecasted period.

However, factors such as increasing service costs and a shortage of skilled workers are hindering market growth. Event management companies in Mexico are introducing new products and services to maintain a competitive edge, by offering event catering, event marketing, and event photography to attract and retain clients.

Mexico event services market is segmented into Service, Event Type, End User and Organization.

On the basis of service, the market is fragmented into strategy, planning, budget & development; communication & logistics; attendees management & engagement; event catering; virtual or hybrid event enabler; location rental; and others. As per the event type, it is segregated into music concert, festivals, sports, exhibitions & conferences, corporate events & seminar, and others.

By end user, it is categorized into corporate, sports, education, entertainment, and others. According to organization, it is classified into small & medium enterprises, large enterprises, and government bodies & NGOs.

Key companies tracked in the report are, EventosNet (Grupo Salinas), ServiceFiesta, Bekind Events, Eventos Puente, EVENT.MX, CTValue, Lifestyle Events, El Valencia Group, Eventos Jumbo, and Elyo Eventos

Key findings of the study

• By service, the location rental segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021, and is estimated to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

• By event type, the corporate events and seminars segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021, and is estimated to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

• By end user, the entertainment segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021, and is estimated to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

• By organization, the small and medium enterprises segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021, and is estimated to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

