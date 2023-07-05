Clickx Expands Fulfillment Network to Increase Access to White Label Digital Marketing

Clickx Fulfillment Network to Bridge the Gap Between Digital Marketing Experts and Agencies of All Sizes

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clickx, a leading white label digital marketing platform and fulfillment agency, has announced the expansion of its Clickx Fulfillment Network. The platform will connect digital marketing specialists directly with agencies, allowing both parties to bid on digital marketing projects and deliver top-notch results.



Since its launch, Clickx has seen an increasing demand from agencies to assist with client campaign management and fulfillment. The Clickx team of digital marketing specialists has helped hundreds of clients launch successful campaigns and manage their book of business by delivering consistent results across Search Engine Marketing (SEM) and Search Engine Optimization (SEO) campaigns.

"Clients are increasingly demanding top-quality digital marketing services, and our Clickx Fulfillment Network provides agencies with the access to top-notch talent needed to meet these demands. By connecting agencies with vetted digital marketing specialists, we're helping them scale their business and achieve their goals. We're excited to continue leading the charge making white label digital marketing more accessible with the Clickx Fulfillment Network," said Solomon Thimothy, Clickx Co-founder.

Clickx is now accepting applications from experienced digital marketing contractors to join its network. After applying, contractors will be vetted and accepted based on experience and skill set. Once approved, contractors will build their own profiles to stand out to agencies and bid on agency-posted projects.

Contractors can learn more about the Clickx Fulfillment Network and apply to join at https://www.clickx.io/network/

About Clickx:

Clickx partners with digital marketing agencies offering white label digital marketing services and a platform for scaling and growing their own agencies. From agency creation to lead generation and fulfillment services, Clickx helps agencies grow and scale through its suite of digital marketing products, including White Label Google Ads , White Label Facebook Ads , White Label SEO , and agency scaling programs .

For more information about Clickx and its services, visit www.clickx.io.

Contact Data

Media Contact:

John Stephenson

pr@clickx.io

