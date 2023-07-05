Metro Compactor Service acquires Miller Waste Solutions Group

Acquisition includes waste and recycling equipment service and manufacturing division of Miller Waste Systems

TORONTO, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metro Compactor Service, Canada's leading expert in waste and recycling equipment service and supply for over 40 years, is expanding its operations and further scaling up in Ontario with the acquisition of Miller Waste Solutions Group. The company, (formerly WSG), is Miller Waste Systems' division that focuses on the service-and-manufacturing of waste-and-recycling-equipment.



Today’s acquisition will expand Metro’s capabilities in the province, allowing the company to meet growing demand through a larger fleet of service vehicles and additional service technicians.

“With an increased fleet and more techs in the field, we will now be able to service our customers better, faster and more efficiently,” said Andrew Strudwicke, President, Metro Compactor Service. “As our footprint in Ontario continues to expand, there will be increased regional support for customers, and less wasted time travelling back and forth between sites.”

Waste management equipment and services “on the rise” in new construction industry

Through this acquisition, Metro immediately bolsters its presence and strengthens its business offerings in the construction of multi-residential buildings. From installing and retrofitting new chutes, sorters, and compactors, to servicing existing equipment, Metro aims to provide a one-stop solution to address the needs of customers in the construction field.

Metro has made a series of strategic announcements in recent years to continue its focus on transforming Canada’s waste and recycling equipment market: the launch of its iSMART technology; its operational merger with sister company Wilkinson Chutes and last November’s acquisition of Compaction Plus.

“Metro Compactor and Miller Waste Systems have a strong business relationship, and this transaction will allow us to further exploit the synergies between our two companies,” said Denis Goulet, Vice Chair of Miller Waste Systems.

As an established leader in the waste equipment and service business, Metro will continue to provide its full range of equipment services (chutes, waste equipment, maintenance and IoT monitoring) to the commercial, high-rise, and multi-residential markets – allowing a one-stop-shop for waste equipment, now with increased capabilities to meet new and growing customer needs.

“One of the key challenges for multi-residential facilities is that owners and managers are constantly facing energy savings/ESG mandates as well as rising costs throughout the entire waste stream,” said Danny Mauti, President and CEO of the Metro Group of Companies. “With this acquisition, Metro Compactor Service can better serve these facilities’ needs and continue moving toward our ultimate goal of accountability for the environmental impact and costs associated with waste and recycling equipment. We are not haulers we are waste equipment experts.”

Customer quotes

“We have worked with Metro for many years and have a long-standing relationship built on trust and loyalty. This acquisition not only compliments Metro’s offering but solidifies them in the marketplace as a leader,” said Sebastian Mizzi - Vice President - SigNature Communities.

“For over 25 years, I’ve had the pleasure of dealing with Metro’s staff on exceptional detailing practices and strategic project planning. Metro is not only a reliable trade but has grown to be our partner in the industry,” said Giuseppe Bello, Executive Vice President, TMG Builders.

ABOUT METRO COMPACTOR SERVICE INC.

Metro Compactor Service is Canada's leading expert in waste and recycling equipment, committed to quality in its staff, service, and products. The company offers a full range of technology enabled waste equipment services and sales for the multi-unit residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional markets nationwide. Its network of skilled technicians provides Super Service™ to ensure customers operate at the lowest system cost. Insight provided by iSMART™ Technology helps customers reach their sustainability goals, minimize downtime, and extend equipment life. Metro’s service fleet—the largest in Canada—repairs and maintains equipment of every make, model, and size, in every marketplace. For more information visit www.metrocompactor.com or call 416-743-8484.

ABOUT MILLER WASTE SYSTEMS

Miller Waste Systems Inc. is a leading waste management company focused on providing our customers, employees, and communities with sustainable solutions. For more information visit https://millerwaste.ca/

