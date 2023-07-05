Global Vitamin D Market to Reach USD 2.4 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 7% | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vitamin D Market on a global scale had a valuation of USD 1.3 Billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 2.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during the forecast period. The growth in market revenue can be attributed to significant factors such as increasing demand for fortified foods and supplements, a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing public awareness about the benefits of vitamin D.

Vitamin D, known as the "sunshine vitamin," is a fat-soluble vitamin essential for promoting healthy bones, muscles, and overall well-being. It can be obtained through sunlight exposure, specific dietary sources, and supplements. Insufficient levels of vitamin D can lead to various health conditions, including rickets, osteoporosis, and cardiovascular diseases.

Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of vitamin D deficiency among people worldwide plays a significant role in driving the market's revenue growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over one billion individuals globally suffer from vitamin D deficiency. This growing problem fuels the demand for vitamin D-fortified foods and supplements, thereby boosting the market's revenue growth.

Segments Covered in the Report –

• The global vitamin D market is segmented based on source type, form, and application.

• In terms of source type, there are two main categories: animal-based and plant-based. Animal-based sources of vitamin D include products derived from animals, such as fish liver oil, fatty fish, and dairy products. On the other hand, plant-based sources include fortified plant-based foods, such as fortified cereals, soy milk, and orange juice. The revenue generated from these two categories is projected to contribute to the overall market growth from 2019 to 2032.

• When considering the form of vitamin D, it can be found in different formats, including tablets/capsules, powder, and liquid. Tablets and capsules are commonly consumed as dietary supplements and are preferred by individuals who find them convenient to take. Powdered forms of vitamin D can be added to various food and beverage products for easy consumption. Liquid forms of vitamin D are often used in formulations such as drops or syrups. These different forms of vitamin D are expected to generate revenue during the forecast period.

• The application of vitamin D spans across various industries, including functional food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products. In the functional food and beverages sector, vitamin D is added to a wide range of products, including dairy products, cereals, and beverages, to enhance their nutritional value. In the pharmaceutical industry, vitamin D is used in the production of supplements and medications to address vitamin D deficiencies and support bone health. Additionally, vitamin D is also incorporated into personal care products, such as skincare and haircare formulations, to promote overall well-being. These applications are anticipated to contribute to the revenue growth of the vitamin D market from 2019 to 2032.

Strategic development:

BASF SE enhanced its position in the omega-3 fatty acids market by acquiring Pronova BioPharma, a biotech company based in the United States, on 13 January 2013. This strategic acquisition enables BASF SE to expand its product portfolio and provide a wider selection of nutritional products to its customers, including supplements containing Vitamin D.

To strengthen its presence in the global Vitamin E market, Koninklijke DSM N.V. acquired Vitatene S.A.U., a natural Vitamin E manufacturer, on 4 July 2011. This acquisition empowers DSM to offer an expanded range of nutritional products, including supplements containing Vitamin D, to its customers.

Competitive Landscape:

The global vitamin D market is characterized by intense competition, and it is dominated by several key players who hold a substantial portion of the market revenue. These major companies play a significant role in shaping the dynamics of the market. Here are some of the prominent companies operating in the vitamin D market:

1. ADM: ADM (Archer Daniels Midland Company) is a leading global food processing and commodities trading company. They are actively involved in the production and distribution of various nutritional ingredients, including vitamin D.

2. BASF SE: BASF SE is a multinational chemical company that operates in various industries, including nutrition and health. They have a strong presence in the vitamin D market and offer a wide range of nutritional products.

3. Barrington Nutritionals: Barrington Nutritionals is a renowned supplier of specialty ingredients and custom formulations for the food, beverage, and nutritional supplement industries. They provide vitamin D ingredients and solutions to their customers.

4. Koninklijke DSM N.V.: DSM is a global science-based company that specializes in health, nutrition, and sustainable living. They are actively involved in the production and distribution of a diverse range of nutritional products, including vitamin D.

5. Fermenta Biotech Ltd.: Fermenta Biotech Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of vitamin D3 and other active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). They focus on producing high-quality vitamin D3 for the pharmaceutical and dietary supplement industries.

6. Lycored: Lycored is a global leader in natural ingredient-based products, including vitamin D. They offer a range of vitamin D solutions derived from natural sources, catering to the food, beverage, and dietary supplement sectors.

These major players in the vitamin D market compete based on product innovation, quality, pricing, and distribution channels to maintain their market positions and cater to the increasing demand for vitamin D globally.

