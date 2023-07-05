Industrial Gas Regulator Market High Growth Opportunities, Emerging Trends, Industry Review, Global Forecast till 2032

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for industrial gas regulators reached USD 17 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 26.37 billion by 2032, exhibiting a rapid compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during the forecast period. The market's revenue growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for industrial gas regulators across various end-use industries such as Oil & Gas (O&G), chemical, healthcare, and Food & Beverage (F&B). Industrial gas regulators play a crucial role in regulating and controlling the flow of gases in numerous industrial processes. The growing need for precise control and regulation of gas flow is attributed to the rising demand for high purity gases in diverse industrial applications, resulting in the increased pricing of industrial gas regulators.

Furthermore, the market's revenue growth is propelled by government regulations mandating the use of gas regulators in different industries and the heightened focus on worker safety. Stricter regulations governing the use of industrial gas regulators are expected to drive their demand, aiming to safeguard employees and the environment.

Additionally, the market is expected to benefit from the escalating demand for specialty gases, particularly in the medical and high purity sectors. The healthcare industry is witnessing rapid expansion, leading to a surge in demand for medical gases like oxygen, nitrogen, and carbon dioxide, consequently driving the need for industrial gas regulators.

Moreover, the rising popularity of natural gas vehicles and the increased demand for natural gas are anticipated to fuel market revenue growth. Industrial gas regulators are essential for the safe and efficient flow of gas in the utilization of natural gas as a fuel for vehicles and various industrial applications.

However, the high cost of industrial gas regulators and the availability of cheaper alternatives pose significant challenges that may restrain market revenue growth. Additionally, the presence of counterfeit products in the market could also hinder the market's growth potential.

Industrial Gas Regulator Market Major Companies and Competitive Landscape:

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Linde plc

• Air Liquide S.A.

• Parker Hannifin Corporation

• The Linde Group

• Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.

• Praxair, Inc.

• GCE Group

• Atlas Copco AB

• Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Factors Driving the Industrial Gas Regulator Market

The industrial gas regulator market is being driven by several key factors. These factors contribute to the growth and expansion of the market. Here are the driving factors of the industrial gas regulator market:

1. Increasing Demand across End-Use Industries: The demand for industrial gas regulators is rising across various industries such as Oil & Gas (O&G), chemical, healthcare, and Food & Beverage (F&B). This increased demand is due to the crucial role that industrial gas regulators play in regulating and controlling the flow of gases in industrial processes.

2. Need for Precise Gas Flow Control: With the growing demand for high purity gases in industrial applications, there is an increasing requirement for precise control and regulation of gas flow. Industrial gas regulators fulfill this need by ensuring accurate and efficient gas flow control, which further drives market growth.

3. Government Regulations and Safety Focus: Government regulations mandating the use of gas regulators in industries, along with an increased focus on worker safety, are significant driving factors. Compliance with these regulations and the emphasis on ensuring employee safety contribute to the market's revenue growth.

4. Demand for Specialty Gases: The market is also benefiting from the rising demand for specialty gases, particularly in the healthcare sector. The expansion of the healthcare industry and the increased use of medical gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, and carbon dioxide, fuel the demand for industrial gas regulators.

5. Growing Natural Gas Usage: The increasing use of natural gas as a car fuel and the rising demand for natural gas in various industries are driving the market. Industrial gas regulators are necessary to ensure the safe and effective flow of gas in natural gas applications, which further stimulates market growth.

While these factors drive the industrial gas regulator market, it is important to consider challenges such as the high price of regulators and the presence of counterfeit products, which could potentially hinder market growth.

Segments covered in the report:

Segments covered by Application Outlook, End-use Industry, Regional Outlook

By Product Type Outlook

• Single-stage

• Dual-stage

• By Gas Type Outlook

• Inert

• Corrosive

• Toxic

By Material Outlook

• Brass

• Stainless Steel

• Others

By End-use Outlook

• Oil & Gas (O&G)

• Chemical

• Medical

• Others

Regional Outlook

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

