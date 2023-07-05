AYR Majesty Announces Upcoming 3rd Album ‘JeXna’ and Accompanying Film ‘You A Star’

The ground-breaking album will be released on September 27th, 2023 and pays homage to the beautiful actress, Jenna Ortega.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- AYR Majesty , the innovative music artist , producer, and director, is thrilled to announce the release of his highly anticipated 3rd album, JeXna, on September 27th, 2023. This album marks a significant milestone in AYR Majesty's career, representing the culmination of his previous works while pushing the boundaries with exciting new music that surpasses anything he has done before.JeXna is an homage to the talented actress Jenna Ortega, whom AYR Majesty deeply admires. With this album, AYR Majesty aims to pay tribute to his idol and capture the essence of their shared musical journey. The album promises a blend of experimental sounds, incorporating a range of musical instruments and specialized vocal engineering techniques. AYR Majesty's unique approach to music ensures an unforgettable experience for his listeners.To complement the release of JeXna, AYR Majesty is also producing a film titled You A Star. The film will draw inspiration from the artist's musical journey during the creation of the three albums, showcasing the trials, tribulations, hardships, perseverance, and the dark side of creativity within the industry. You A Star will be AYR Majesty's 5th film as a producer, further highlighting his versatility as an artist.As a self-taught artist, AYR Majesty has always been driven by his passion for music. He defies conventional genres and incorporates elements from both new and old styles to create a truly unique sound. AYR Majesty’s music is characterized by its innovation, creativity, and the ability to evoke powerful emotions. He constantly challenges himself to break the rules, ensuring that each song is a fresh and exciting experience. In fact, he is widely known for using a range of musical instruments and specialized vocal engineering to create profound experimental sounds."I am excited to share my third album, JeXna, with the world," says AYR Majesty. "This album is a tribute to Jenna Ortega, as I’m her biggest fan, and represents a new chapter in my musical journey. With You A Star, I aim to shed light on the realities of the creative process and the sacrifices artists make. I am grateful for this opportunity to connect with my fans and provide them with a truly unique and unforgettable musical experience."For more information about AYR Majesty and his upcoming projects, please visit him on Spotify at https://open.spotify.com/artist/2UbAneUDU1qxSNko0QQ4l5?si=5KKKvt-rTCyaDCFz66otjg or IMDb at https://www.imdb.com/name/nm8345179/?ref_=ext_shr_lnk About AYR MajestyAYR Majesty is a Los Angeles-based music artist, producer, and director who is known for his profound experimental sounds and boundary-pushing music. With a dedication to innovation and a passion for creating new experiences, AYR Majesty continues to captivate audiences worldwide. As a rule-breaker and risk taker, AYR Majesty's music defies genres, offering a fresh perspective in the industry.AYR Majesty has only been performing since the beginning of this year, but has already been featured on the emerging 300 chart for music artist. – speaking to his tremendous talent.