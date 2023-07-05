Global Low-E Glass Market Size to Reach USD 21.31 Billion in 2030

Reports And Data

Benefits of Low-E Glass, rising awareness towards energy saving, and increasing construction activities

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Low-E Glass market size is expected to reach USD 21.31 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 3.3 % over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports & Data. A major factor driving market revenue growth is increasing awareness regarding the benefits of Low-E Glass, or low-emissivity glass and government investment on energy saving technology.

Low-E Glass has excellent thermal insulation properties and is widely used in skyscrapers, commercial buildings, and glass facades. This glass prevents water droplets to stick on the window glass during the rainy season, increases the durability of the glass, and helps in energy saving as it allows light to pass and keep the temperature at desired level.

Ongoing research and development activities in the automotive industry to make vehicles light weight and fuel efficient is expected to positively impact revenue growth of the market over the forecast period. The window panes use in the vehicles is manufactured by using low-e glass for efficient air conditioning, improve fuel efficiency by reducing CO2 emission, minimize “cold wall” effect of the roof and maintain comfortable temperature in summer.

Moreover, market growth is projected to register an upward trend with increasing construction activities coupled with rapid urbanization. In addition, government initiatives to build smart cities support market growth going ahead. Low-E glass windows used in the commercial and residential buildings can absorb, reflect, and transmit the harmful ultraviolet rays for better solar control. This keep the warmer in winter months and interiors cooler in summer. This save energy as it maintains the temperature at the desired level and prevents the fading of colours on the leather, carpets due to direct sunlight.

Furth more, increasing investments in research in the field of architectural designs is resulting in the advent of additional opportunities for further advancements in Low-E Glass.

However, Low-E Glass are expensive and provides a hazy view as compared to traditional windows are some major factors restraining global Low-E Glass market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Some major players in the market research report include Xinyi Glass, Yaohua Pilkington Glass, Taiwan GlassBlue Star Glass, Sanxin Glass, Qingdao Jinjing, Kibing Group, Huadong Coating Glass, Zhongli Holding, Saint-gobain, NSG, PPG, AGC, Guardian Industries, Schott, Cardinal Glass, Padihamglass, and CSG Holding.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

• On the basis of type, the market report is segmented into single Low-E Glass, double Low-E Glass, and triple low-E Glass. Among these, the double Low-E Glass segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 as it prevent ultraviolet (UV) light rays to enter in rooms without minimizing the amount of natural light, reduce energy costs and minimize outside noise.

• On the basis of application, the market report is segmented into commercial and residential. Among these, the commercial segment is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to rapid industrialization and growing startup culture

• Asia Pacific Low-E Glass market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate and dominate other regional markets over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rapid urbanization and industrialization in countries in the region. Further, increasing number of construction activities to build smart cities is expected to drive region’s market growth.

• North America Low-E Glass market revenue is expected to remain significantly larger over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rapid technological advancements in automotive industry and development of electric vehicles in countries in the region.



Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports & Data has segmented the global Low-E Glass market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Glazing Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Single Glazing

• Double Glazing

• Triple Glazing

Coating Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Solar control low-E coating

• Passive low-E coating

• Others

End use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Building and Construction

• Automotive

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

• What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

• In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?

• What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?

• In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?

• Who are the major players in the market? What kind of strategic business plans have they made?

Thank you for taking the time to read our article. The report can be tailored to the needs of the client. Please contact us for more details, and our team will tailor the report to your specific requirements.

