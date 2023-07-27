Fungal Protein Market Size, Share, Forecast, Industry Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
Fungal Protein Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s “Global Fungal Protein Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the fungal protein market size is predicted to reach $4.87 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.4%.
The growth in the fungal protein market is due to rising consumption of processed foods. Europe region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the fungal protein market include Cayman Chemical Company, Chiron Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Duke Thomson's India Pvt. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Merck Group.
Fungal Protein Market Segments
• By Type: Fusarium Venenatum Extract, Mushrooms, Yeast Extract
• By Nature: Organic, Conventional
• By Application: Food and Beverages, Bakery, Processed Food, Dairy, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global fungal protein market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Fungal protein refers to the food-grade protein ingredient made from a type of fungus for human consumption. Fungal protein is used to substitute traditional protein sources such as meat in the food industry.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Fungus Protein Market Trends
4. Fungal Protein Extraction Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Market Value And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
