Global Dental Adhesives Market Set to Reach USD 3.47 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 6.30%

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Dental Adhesives Market, valued at USD 2.06 billion in 2019, is projected to experience significant growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.30% until 2027, reaching a valuation of USD 3.47 billion. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of market trends and lucrative growth opportunities in the forecast period. Dental adhesives play a crucial role in maintaining overall oral health by restoring dental health and function. They are used in various dental procedures, preventive care, and pediatric dentistry. Dentures, which are supportive structures for missing teeth and surrounding tissue, can be either complete or partial, depending on the pattern of missing teeth.

Dental adhesives, available as powders or pastes, ensure the secure attachment of dentures in place. They are used in the design, manufacturing, and fixing of artificial replacements to properly align the teeth. The growing focus on oral health maintenance and increasing awareness among individuals are driving the market forward. Government initiatives and private companies dedicated to dental care have contributed to the rising awareness worldwide.

Factors such as unhealthy eating habits, awareness of dental care, and the use of pit and fissure sealants are expected to propel market growth. Improper food habits, inadequate nutrition, the rise of dental tourism, and a growing emphasis on oral hygiene are among the key drivers of the market. The younger generation, particularly those aged 16-26, is increasingly aware of the importance of oral hygiene, further fueling the expansion of the global dental adhesives market. However, the high cost of dental treatments and a lack of awareness of oral hygiene among adults may impede or slow down industry growth.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The denture adhesive market can be categorized based on the following factors:

Denture Adhesive Types:

• Powder: The revenue generated by powder denture adhesives is projected to be in USD million from 2017 to 2027.

• Cream: Cream denture adhesives are expected to contribute to the revenue in USD million during the same period.

• Liquid: Liquid denture adhesives will also play a significant role in the market and generate revenue in USD million from 2017 to 2027.

• Others: This category includes denture adhesives that do not fall into the aforementioned types. The revenue generated by other denture adhesives will be in USD million within the specified timeframe.

Application of Denture Adhesives:

• Pit & Fissures: Denture adhesives used for pit and fissure applications are expected to generate revenue in USD million from 2017 to 2027.

• Restorative: The revenue from denture adhesives used for restorative purposes will be in USD million during the same period.

• Dentures: Denture adhesives specifically designed for dentures will contribute to the revenue in USD million within the specified timeframe.

End-Use of Denture Adhesives:

• Dental Hospitals and Clinics: Denture adhesives used in dental hospitals and clinics are projected to generate revenue in USD million from 2017 to 2027.

• Dental Institutions and Colleges: The revenue from denture adhesives used in dental institutions and colleges will be in USD million during the same period.

• Laboratories: Denture adhesives used in laboratories will play a significant role in the market and contribute to the revenue in USD million within the specified timeframe.

• Others: This category includes other end-users of denture adhesives not mentioned above. The revenue generated by these end-users will be in USD million from 2017 to 2027.

Strategic development:

The dental adhesive market is experiencing strategic development in various aspects to meet the evolving needs of the industry and capitalize on growth opportunities. Key strategic developments in the market include:

1. Product Innovations: Companies in the dental adhesive market are focusing on product innovations to develop advanced and effective adhesive solutions. This includes the development of new formulations, improved bonding capabilities, enhanced durability, and better compatibility with dental materials. Innovations in dental adhesive technology aim to provide dentists and patients with more reliable and long-lasting bonding solutions.

2. Expansion of Product Portfolio: Market players are expanding their product portfolios by introducing a wider range of dental adhesive products. This includes the development of adhesive solutions for specific applications such as pit and fissure sealants, restorative procedures, and denture adhesives. Expanding product portfolios enable companies to cater to a broader customer base and address specific dental adhesive requirements.

3. Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations: Companies in the dental adhesive market are forming strategic partnerships and collaborations with dental institutions, research organizations, and other industry stakeholders. These collaborations facilitate knowledge sharing, research and development initiatives, and access to new technologies. By leveraging synergies and expertise, companies can accelerate the development of innovative dental adhesive solutions.

Competitive Landscape:

The dental adhesives market is characterized by the presence of several prominent players who play a significant role in shaping the industry landscape. The report profiles some of these key players, including:

1. Dentsply Sirona Inc. (USA): Dentsply Sirona is a leading dental technology company that offers a wide range of products and solutions, including dental adhesives. The company focuses on innovation and has a strong global presence.

2. ICPA Health (IND): ICPA Health is an Indian company that specializes in oral healthcare products. They offer dental adhesives along with a comprehensive portfolio of dental care solutions.

3. Sun Medical Co., Ltd. (JAP): Sun Medical is a Japanese company that manufactures and supplies dental materials and equipment. They provide dental adhesives known for their quality and effectiveness.

4. Ultradent Products, Inc. (USA): Ultradent Products is a leading manufacturer of dental materials and equipment. They offer a range of dental adhesives that are widely used by dental professionals worldwide.

5. Ivoclar Vivadent AG (EU): Ivoclar Vivadent is a European company renowned for its dental products and solutions. They provide high-quality dental adhesives that are widely recognized for their performance and reliability.

6. GlaxoSmithKline (UK): GlaxoSmithKline is a global healthcare company that offers a diverse range of products, including dental adhesives. They are known for their commitment to oral health and innovative dental solutions.

These companies, along with other industry players, contribute to the competitiveness and growth of the dental adhesives market through their product offerings, research and development activities, and global presence.

