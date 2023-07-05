New Heavy Duty Roller From Everything Attachments
A new 3 point lawn roller 100% made in America
A sand filled roller is heavier and requires no maintenance”CONOVER, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After years of making attachments the industry giant Everything Attachments has focused on a long sought after implement the yard roller. The new Wicked Lawn Roller is an industry first sand filled roller that never has to be filled with water, and will never bust in freezing temperatures. Ted Corriher, owner of Everything Attachments, says that a sand filled roller is heavier and requires no maintenance which makes for a better roller all around.
— Ted Corriher
The Wicked Roller is a modified version of EA's drum style lawn plugger that has been hugely successful, and is also filled with sand for better performance. Both attachments are available in 48, 60, and 72 inch widths weighing 550, 680 and 800 lbs. respectively.
All the parts of the Wicked Lawn Roller are laser cut in Conover NC, and have been engineered with their Quality By Design approach to give customers the best product possible.
