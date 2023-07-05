Submit Release
News Search

There were 865 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,924 in the last 365 days.

New Heavy Duty Roller From Everything Attachments

Wicked Lawn Roller

Wicked Lawn Roller

EverythingAttachments.com

EverythingAttachments.com

A new 3 point lawn roller 100% made in America

A sand filled roller is heavier and requires no maintenance”
— Ted Corriher
CONOVER, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After years of making attachments the industry giant Everything Attachments has focused on a long sought after implement the yard roller. The new Wicked Lawn Roller is an industry first sand filled roller that never has to be filled with water, and will never bust in freezing temperatures. Ted Corriher, owner of Everything Attachments, says that a sand filled roller is heavier and requires no maintenance which makes for a better roller all around.

The Wicked Roller is a modified version of EA's drum style lawn plugger that has been hugely successful, and is also filled with sand for better performance. Both attachments are available in 48, 60, and 72 inch widths weighing 550, 680 and 800 lbs. respectively.

All the parts of the Wicked Lawn Roller are laser cut in Conover NC, and have been engineered with their Quality By Design approach to give customers the best product possible.

Nate McAbee
EverythingAttachments.com
+1 828-464-1200
nate@everythingattachments.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube

You just read:

New Heavy Duty Roller From Everything Attachments

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Environment, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more