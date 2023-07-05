Global Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market Size To Hit USD 24.29 Billion By 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing emphasise on battlefield technolgy upgrade and extensive rise in investment in the defense are the major factors influencing the market growth

Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market Size was USD 16.57 billion in 2019 to Reach USD 24.29 Billion By 2027 at a CAGR of 4.8%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Generally speaking, the research is gathered from manufacturers, vendors, research papers, product catalogues, and other sources before being further confirmed. In terms of market prediction, industry segmentation, business models, and other criteria, the analysis includes both quantitative and qualitative research. Other elements that define the Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market industry, such as the competitive landscape, important players, and relevant market strategies and revenue development, are also incorporated in studies to further retain their strategic worth.

The Global Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market is forecasted to be worth USD 24.29 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of battlefield intelligence, rising demand for cyber security in military & defense intelligence involving the data breaches from the confidential governing bodies, rising threats & tensions in asymmetric warfare, and growing investments in the defense bodies & foreign intelligence platforms, among others.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market Report:

The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon Company, General Dynamics

Further key findings from the report suggest

In May 2020, BAE Systems announced the completion of the acquisition of the business of Airborne Tactical Radios of Raytheon Technologies Corporation. This acquisition will help deliver game-changing electronic mission and control solutions for their customers.

The Defense Intelligence is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the projected period owing to its higher incorporation of intelligence protocols, including the nextgen communication, surveillance, reconnaissance, information fusion & data analytics, electronic welfare & spectrum dominance, and cyber control systems, among others.

The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Japan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric welfare, along with a higher economic development, enhancement in the technological industry deliberately help propel the C5ISR market enforcement.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Logistics & Transportation

Surveillance & Reconnaissance

Cyber Security

Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD)

Intelligence & Data Warfare

Combat Simulation, Training & Health Monitoring

Others

Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Land

Airborne

Naval

Joint

Space

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market

-To showcase the development of the Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

Key questions answered in this report:

- What is the size of the Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market and what is its expected growth rate?

- What are the primary driving factors that push the Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market forward?

- What are the Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market Industry's top companies?

- What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

- In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

- What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

- Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2032.

- Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

- Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

