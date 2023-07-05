At A CAGR of 8.9%, Digital Imaging Market Size To Hit USD 43.54 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global digital imaging market size reached USD 20.32 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing industrialization in emerging countries and rapid adoption of industrial automation, as well as various implementation of technological advancements, are a few of the factors driving market revenue growth.

Image sharpening and restoration of digital image goods is rising demand for various technical procedures including facial identification, remote sensing, pattern detection, and color processing. Accuracy, time-effectiveness, and environmental responsibility are some of the major factors driving demand for digital imaging in various industries. Digital imaging provides easy access as impressions are recorded electronically, resulting in shorter processing time and ability to identify abnormalities promptly. Rapid adoption of medical imaging for ultrasonography, computed tomography, mammography, X-rays, and nuclear medicine allows for a quick confirmation, assessment, and documenting of illness progress and response to therapy.

Utilization of digital imaging solutions allows for paperless and digitization, which offers various advantages, including lower total medical care costs and more global real-time access to these images. Provision of data accessibility, which helps enterprises to accurately develop a company's research & development, is driving growth of the market. On June 23, 2022, Teledyne FLIR Defense, a subsidiary of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated., a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, engineered systems, and aerospace and defense electronics, entered into a framework agreement with Norwegian Defense Materiel Agency worth up to USD 48 million. This agreement includes supply of sophisticated Black Hornet Nano-UAVs for four years, but it may be extended for an additional three years. Black Hornet weighs 33 grams (less than 0.1 pounds) and measures 168 millimeters, making it well-suited for operations in crowded and GPS-denied conditions. Over 12,000 Black Hornets have been provided to military and security forces throughout the world by Teledyne FLIR Defense.

Analysis of Five Forces

(Employing Porter's five models can aid in developing corporate strategies.)

This analysis of five forces is conducted due to the decentralization of the global Digital Imaging market. The five forces considered are:

Bargaining power of buyers

Threat of new entrants

Risk of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Overview of the Market:

This study focuses on the present state of the Digital Imaging Market and assesses key market statistics, such as CAGR, gross margin, revenue, price, production growth rate, volume, value, market share, and year-over-year growth, through comprehensive primary and secondary research approaches. The report on the India Market includes profiles of major companies based on factors such as markets served, production, revenue, market share, recent developments, and gross profit margins. A detailed market dynamics section examines the market's drivers, constraints, opportunities, influencers, challenges, and trends.

Digital Imaging Market - Analysis of Customer Landscape This research delves into the market's adoption lifecycle, starting from the innovators to the dawdlers, and examines penetration-based adoption rates in different regions.

A few of the significant players in this market are:

Nikon Corporation, Olympus Corporation, General Electric, Hexagon, AMETEK.Inc., Cognex Corporation, Matrox, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Keyence Corporation, and OMRON Corporation

Moreover, the research provides significant buying criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies assess and formulate their growth strategy.

Digital Imaging Market – Segmentation Assessment

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Metrology

Radiography

X-ray testing

Computed radiography

Gamma-Ray testing

Direct radiography

Film radiography

LiDAR

Machine Vision

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Reverse Engineering

Inspection

Surveying

Exploration

Urban planning

Engineering

Corridor mapping

Cartography

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Aerospace

Machinery

Consumer electronics

Automotive

Food & beverages

Healthcare

Oil & gas

Others

Geography Overview

The global Digital Imaging Market is divided into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The study gives practical insights and assesses the contribution of each region to the worldwide Digital Imaging Market’s growth.

Table of Contents:

1 Business Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Research by Type

1.3 Application Market

1.4 Studying Goals

1.5 Years Thought about

2 Trends in Global Growth

2.1 Digital Imaging Market Perspective for the World

2.2 Regional Growth Trends 2.3 Market Dynamics

2.3.1Industry Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Difficulties

2.3.4 Market Restrictions

3 Key Players' Competition Landscape

3.1 Top Players in the World by Revenue

3.2 Market Share by Company Type Worldwide

3.3 Players Covered: Revenue Order

3.4 Ratio of Global Market Concentration

3.4.1 Ratio of Global Market Concentration

3.4.2 The top 10 and five companies worldwide by revenue

3.5 Key Players Location Served and Head Office

3.6 Major Players, Goods and Services

3.7 Date of Market Entry

3.8 Acquisitions and mergers, growth

4 Market Data by Type from Digital Imaging

4.1 Historic Global Market Size by Type

4.2 Forecasted Market Size by Application for Type 5 Digital Imaging in the World

5.1 Historical Market Size by Application for the World

5.2 Market Size by Application for the World

