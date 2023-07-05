Freeze Dried Vegetable Market Rapid growth in Food-Processing Business as well as Consumer Demand for Ready-to-Eat

Reports And Data

Availability of products in a variety of flavors, rapid urbanization, and rising disposable income are expected to positively impact market growth.

The global freeze dried vegetable market size was significantly robust in 2020 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period.” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK, U.S, UNITED STATE, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2020, the global freeze dried vegetable market showed a significant level of strength and is predicted to maintain a steady growth rate throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rapid expansion of the food-processing industry and the heightened demand for ready-to-eat or convenient food products, due to the increase in the working population and busy work schedules. Consequently, there has been a surge in demand for freeze-dried fruits and vegetables to be used in various food items such as soups, snacks, sauces, bakery, and confectionery products, which is expected to drive the growth of market revenue in the future.

The process of freeze-drying vegetables is a novel technique for preserving food and extending its shelf life. The process involves freezing the food products, eliminating moisture in a vacuum chamber, and sealing them in an airtight container. This technique is used in a wide range of food products such as appetizers, confectioneries, quick soups, snacks, ice creams, vegetable dip dressings, spaghetti dishes, and pastries.

Top Companies Operating in the Global Freeze-Dried Vegetable Market Report:

• Nestle S.A.

• Mondelez International

• The Kraft Heinz Company

• The J M Smucker Company

• OFD Foods

• Olam International

• Asahi Group

• Ajinomoto Co.

• Mercer Foods

• Van Drunen Farms

• European Freeze Dry Ltd.

Restraining Growth of Freeze Dried Vegetable Market

• Increase awareness about fresh produce: Promote the benefits of fresh vegetables over freeze-dried alternatives. Educate consumers about the nutritional value and taste advantages of fresh produce. This can be done through marketing campaigns, cooking demonstrations, and collaborations with nutritionists and health professionals.

• Address concerns about additives: Some consumers may be hesitant to consume freeze-dried vegetables due to concerns about additives or preservatives. To address this, manufacturers can focus on developing and promoting freeze-dried products that are free from artificial additives, preservatives, or excessive sodium content. Emphasizing the natural and clean-label aspects of freeze-dried vegetables can help alleviate these concerns.

• Highlight sustainability concerns: Freeze-drying requires energy-intensive processes and packaging materials, which may raise concerns about environmental impact. Promote the benefits of locally sourced, seasonal fresh produce, which can be a more sustainable option compared to freeze-dried alternatives. Emphasize reduced packaging waste and carbon footprint associated with fresh vegetables.

The global Freeze Dried Vegetable market is segmented into:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further market segmentation

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Powder & Granules

• Chunks

• Flakes

• Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Supermarket/Hypermarket

• Convenience Store

• Specialty Store

• Online Sale Channel

• Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Household

• Commercial

• Others

Thank you for taking the time to read our article.

