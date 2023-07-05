Artificial Ice Market Driven by Rising Awareness Regarding Benefits of Skating such as Fitness by 2030

Reports And Data

Raising demand for a low-cost alternative to high-cost traditional ice rinks, thereby providing significant opportunities for key players in the global market.

The global artificial ice market is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK, U.S, UNITED STATE, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- During the forecast period, the global artificial ice market is projected to experience a strong revenue CAGR of 9.8%. The growing awareness about the advantages of ice skating, such as fitness and leisure, is expected to drive demand for ice rinks, leading to revenue growth in the artificial ice market. The use of the internet and social media platforms is fueling interest in winter sports, including ice hockey and figure skating, creating a demand for cost-effective alternatives to traditional high-cost ice rinks. This presents significant opportunities for major players in the global market.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on market revenue growth due to temporary closures of ice rinks during lockdowns. However, there are several factors that are expected to drive revenue growth in the market, including an increase in national and international tournaments requiring practice rinks, as well as the need for artificial ice to create new rinks.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/5084

Leading Companies:

Aquarian Synthetic Ice International, Inc., Synthetic Ice Rink Manufacturing, Inc., Synthetic Ice Solutions, Inc., Synthetic Ice Systems, LLC, SyntheticIceUSA.com, Glice GmbH, Synthetic Surfaces International, Backyard Ice Rinks, Inc., Synthetic-Ice.com, and Everice International Ltd.

Key Trends of Artificial Ice Market

• Growing popularity in indoor ice rinks: Artificial ice has gained popularity in indoor ice rinks due to various advantages it offers. Synthetic ice requires minimal maintenance, eliminates the need for refrigeration systems, and can be used year-round, regardless of weather conditions. This trend has contributed to the increased adoption of artificial ice in commercial and residential settings.

• Technological advancements: Continuous research and development have led to significant improvements in the quality and performance of artificial ice. Innovations in material composition and surface treatments have enhanced the gliding experience and made synthetic ice more comparable to real ice. These technological advancements have played a crucial role in driving the market growth.

• Increased adoption in training facilities: Synthetic ice has found significant applications in training facilities for ice sports, such as hockey and figure skating. It provides athletes with the opportunity to practice and develop their skills even in areas where natural ice availability is limited. The convenience, durability, and cost-effectiveness of artificial ice make it an attractive choice for training purposes.

• Expansion into emerging markets: Artificial ice has seen increasing adoption in emerging markets where the construction and maintenance costs of traditional ice rinks may be prohibitive. As these markets experience economic growth and an increased interest in winter sports, the demand for artificial ice solutions is expected to rise.

To read more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/artificial-ice-market

To assist readers in making profitable business decisions, the report is written with the help of industry analysts, market segmentation, and data collection. In addition to providing a comprehensive database of technological and product advances, the report provides detailed information on growth rates, market values, as well as niche market segments.

This report analyzes the Artificial Ice market in terms of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratios, industrial chains, demand and supply, imports, exports, revenue contribution, and key player presences in key regions. As a part of the report, a country-by-country analysis of the Artificial Ice market is provided to gain a deeper understanding of its growth and progress.

The global Artificial Ice market is segmented into:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further market segmentation

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Synthetic Ice

• White Ice

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Residential

• Amusement Parks

• Stadiums

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/5084

Thank you for taking the time to read our article. The report can be tailored to the needs of the client. Please contact us for more details, and our team will tailor the report to your specific requirements.

Read More

RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/rf-over-fiber-rfof-market

Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/switch-mode-power-supply-transformers-market

Washing Machine Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/washing-machine-market

PM2.5 Monitors Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/pm25-monitors-market

Anti-Aging Cosmetics Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/anti-aging-cosmetics-market

Pea Starch Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/pea-starch-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.